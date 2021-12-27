ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate -health minister

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Omani authorities require foreign travellers aged 18 or older to have received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter the sultanate, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The sultanate also cancelled a previous decision that suspended entry from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oman#Reuters
arcamax.com

India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers

India will begin vaccinating teenagers from the ages of 15 to 18 from Jan. 3 and also administer booster vaccine doses for health care workers a week later, as omicron-fueled COVID-19 cases spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Citizens who are older than 60 years and suffer from co-morbidities can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man loses petition to have Indian PM’s face removed from Covid vaccine certificate

An Indian court has rejected a plea to remove the prime minister’s photo from Covid-19 vaccination certificates, and fined the petitioner Rs 100,000 (about £1,000) to prevent copycat lawsuits.The Kerala High Court in southern India called the plea “politically motivated” and “frivolous” and asked the petitioner to deposit the fine within six weeks to Kerala State Legal Services Authority.The certificates issued by India’s federal government contain vaccination details of the individual, a photograph of PM Narendra Modi, and a message that encourages inoculation. The inclusion of the PM’s photo has been widely criticised by many in India, with some claiming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Turkey’s COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions. “Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
kfgo.com

Italy reports record 144,243 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Greece reports new COVID-19 daily record, 76 deaths

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece reported 40,560 COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record high for the fourth successive day following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health authorities said 76 deaths had been reported on Friday. Greece introduced new restrictions this week, ordering bars, restaurants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Mexico reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,428

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428. The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723. The ministry has previously said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 22,775

NEW DELHI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, pushed up by a growing number of Omicron variant cases, data from the health ministry showed. The COVID-19 death toll in the past 24 hours rose by 406. Reporting by Manoj...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Cyprus COVID-19 cases hit record on Omicron

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus registered a record high 5,048 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in a surge largely blamed on the Omicron variant spreading throughout Europe. The island reported 3,851 new cases on Thursday, up from fewer than 2,000 cases at the start of the week. Authorities this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kfgo.com

UK reports record high 189,846 COVID-19 cases on Friday

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported a record high 189,846 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up slightly from 189,213 the previous day. Friday’s data also showed 12,395 patients in hospital in England with COVID-19, up from 11,542 on Thursday. There were 203 new deaths within 28 days of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy