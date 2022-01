One Donation’s cloud-based charitable giving platform allows employees to find and donate to their favorite charities directly through payroll deduction. One Donation is a win-win: it provides employees with a choice of over 1.8 Million charities and HR with a platform that seamlessly integrates directly into existing payroll systems. Fluree integrates digital trust into data using a cryptographically secured immutable ledger. Using blockchain technology, all donations are signed at the source and cryptographically tied to previous transactions. This approach allows One Donation to verifiably prove the time, source, and history for each and every datum in the system.

CHARITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO