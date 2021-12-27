ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romelu Lukaku insists Chelsea are the 'hunters' in Premier League title race

By Jamie Spencer
 4 days ago

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has insisted that the Blues are now the ‘hunters’ in the Premier League title race, staying within six points of leaders Manchester City as a result of Boxing Day’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa on the road. It ended a run of...

