The British pound rallied again on Wednesday to reach towards the crucial 1.35 handle. The 1.35 handle is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, and at that point I would anticipate seeing a bit of exhaustion. Nonetheless, this is the wrong time of year to get overly aggressive in any direction, so I think will have to see how the market behaves at the 1.35 level.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO