There are just 32 remaining games in the 2021 NFL season, and only six playoff spots are clinched. Amazingly, 24 teams' postseason hopes are still mathematically alive. And even with all of two weeks left, there are endless permutations of how the rest of the regular season could play out and how the playoff field could shape up. But today, we're predicting what will happen with just one scenario: chalk.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO