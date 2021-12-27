ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

WISeKey WISeID Cloud Services Support The EU New Data And Cloud Alliance, which Offers A Broader Push Toward Digital Sovereignty, Intended To Reduce Dependencies From Foreign Technology Providers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISeKey’s WISeID Cloud Services Support the EU New Data and Cloud Alliance, which Offers a Broader Push Toward Digital Sovereignty, Intended to Reduce Dependencies from Foreign Technology Providers. WISeKey Operates a Swiss-EU based WISeID Cloud Storage Services. WISeKey Holding Ltd a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, declared the...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Cantaloupe Enhances Seed With Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning (ML) Integrations Through Partnership With HIVERY

Technology Offering Will Enhance Machine Merchandising Decisions for use with Seed Pro and Office, Helping Operators Drive Improved Vending Machine Performance. Cantaloupe, Inc. a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, announced its partnership with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in AI technology to streamline category management for retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Enhance™, a user-friendly AI and ML technology-based solution will be available to Cantaloupe Seed customers through its integration with the Seed™ platform, specifically Seed Pro™ and Seed Office™, making it an even more intelligent tool for customers.
RETAIL
aithority.com

OZ Growth Fund Launches Seeking Accredited Investors For Opportunity Zone Real Estate And Innovative Technology

OZ Growth Fund launches seeking accredited investors for Opportunity Zone Real Estate and Innovative Technology. The Fund is raising a Series A round of $20,000,000. The OZ Growth Fund supports its portfolio companies in need of capital raising strategic advice and business development. All portfolio companies are committed not only towards significant social impact within their communities but also for long term success by making sure that they put people first every single time.
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

‘Smart’ To ‘AI’ Paradigm Shift In Edge Computing

Uniquify, a Silicon Valley neural network technology and AI edge computing company, is announcing a proprietary neural network and AI modeling technology that introduces a new paradigm to transition consumer smart devices to consumer AI devices. The bottleneck to adopting advanced AI technology isn’t the AI models or platforms but how to economically deploy these complex AI models for consumers at the edges. Uniquify’s neural network 2.0 and AI modeling technology will enable many consumer products to become AI devices so that consumers can benefit from advanced AI models while protecting their privacy by running services at the edges.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

ImagineAR Provides Shareholders With 2021 Calendar Year Update Including 553% Revenue Growth Over Previous Year

Two AR Patents Published, GrubHub WebAR Live Stream, STA 2021 Award Winner & FameDays.com. ImagineAR Inc. an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams and organizations to instantly create AR campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to provide investors with a corporate update for calendar year 2021. As the Metaverse becomes a key driver of new business opportunities, ImagineAR is positioned to deliver global immersive AR mobile engagements for businesses and consumers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Cloud Computing#Cloud Technology#Cloud Alliance#Wisekey Holding Ltd#The European Union#Swiss Eu#Arago Ag#Wisekey Semiconductors
aithority.com

SENSORO Launches Innovative ESG Solutions Serving Smart City Development

Recently, SENSORO, an IoT and artificial intelligence unicorn company from China, announced the release of a new ESG solution brand named “SENSORO SOLUTION”. The program aims at climate monitoring, ecological protection, livelihood improvement, animal welfare, garbage classification and other applications. Its smart city benchmark case has been built in Yichang, Hubei Province. SENSORO is relying on its independent research and development capabilities in the AIoT field to implement the modern service concept of sustainable development, which contributes to the digital and intelligent development of China’s urban and rural areas.
HEALTH
aithority.com

Aderant Partners With LawPay To Integrate Fully Automated Online Payment Solutions For Aderant Expert Practice Management Clients

Expert and Expert Sierra Integration with LawPay Will be Released in 2022. Aderant, a leading global business management software provider, announced a new partnership with LawPay, the leading accounts receivable solution for law firms in North American markets. Many Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra clients have been accepting payments online via ClientPay, which combined with LawPay in February 2021 to form the industry leading payment solution for large law firms. The Expert/LawPay integration, planned for release in 2022, will fully automate and extend payment enablement options for Expert/Sierra customers to include a fully cloud-based payment solution with scheduled payments, encrypted signatures, online payments and more.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Cloud Technologies in Healthcare Industry Size, Sustainability, Digital Transformation, Sales & Demand, End- Market Growth & Forecasts to 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Cloud Technologies in Healthcare Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2021-2028". Cloud technology is the computing method for proving services and data on internet through different web-based tools instead of a direct connection with the server. The technology makes it very easy to access and use all the patient records including medical images.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Marking The Way Forward: Wondershare Celebrates 2021 Achievements

Wondershare Technology achieves major milestones in software downloads, social media campaigns, and industry awards. As part of its annual market performance review, global software giant, Wondershare Technology is releasing a summary of major milestones achieved in 2021, including over 100 million software downloads, strong product adoption, successful social campaigns, and awards from globally renowned brands such as CES 2021, G2 Crowd, and Shorty Awards.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
aithority.com

BMI Imaging Systems Confirmed SOC 2 Type II Certified By Independent Auditing Firm KirkpatrickPrice

The independent auditing firm KirkpatrickPrice has completed its evaluation and audit of SOC 2 Type II controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality, and has designated BMI Imaging Systems a SOC 2 Type II certified organization. The SOC 2 Type II re-certification illustrates BMI’s continuing investment in its security posture as part of an on-going effort to protect its data and the data of its clients.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

NetworkTigers Meraki Network Equipment End-Of-Year Budget Spend Opportunity

NetworkTigers, a seller of new and refurbished computer network equipment, has acquired a large quantity of Meraki network equipment in stock and available before the end of 2021 and while stocks last. Companies that need to satisfy EOY (end-of-the-year) budgets can purchase high-quality used unclaimed Meraki equipment at a fraction of the new cost.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Global Cloud Managed Services Market Key Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Size Is Expected To Grow USD 139.4 Billion By 2026

The Cloud Managed Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 86.1 billion in 2021 to USD 139.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. Cloud managed services are rapidly gaining acceptance worldwide by large enterprises and SMEs due to various benefits, including the rise in digitization and emerging trend of workplace transformation, reduced costs, efficient collaborations, and reduced time to market new products.
MARKETS
aithority.com

SeABank Enhances Digital Banking Experiences With Google Cloud

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider to enhance the service quality and customer experiences delivered on its SeAMobile/SeANet digital banking platform. With Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade and cutting-edge technologies, SeABank can optimize costs, strengthen security and accelerate innovation.
BUSINESS
eWeek

Accenture’s Adam Burden on Tech in 2022, from Cloud to Digital Transformation

I spoke with Adam Burden, Chief Software Engineer at Accenture, about his top forecasts for 2022, including how low code/no code will drive the democratization of technology. At the edge of the cloud: Cloud computing will continue its dominance, which means that managing and optimizing hybrid cloud environments will be front and center, as well as charting the right strategy around using cloud to accelerate 5G and Edge deployments.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

2022 See A US$4.6 Billion Global Spend On Industrial Digital Twins

ABI Research’s 2022 Trend Report identifies the two industrial and manufacturing market trends that will deliver in 2022—and the two that won’t. In its new whitepaper, 70 Technology Trends That Will—and Will Not—Shape 2022, ABI Research analysts identify 35 trends that will shape the technology market and 35 others that, although attracting huge amounts of speculation and commentary, are less likely to move the needle over the next twelve months. “The fallout from COVID-19 prevention measures, the process of transitioning from pandemic to endemic disease, and global political tensions weigh heavily on the coming year’s fortunes. This whitepaper is a tool for our readers to help shape their understanding of the key critical trends that look set to materialize in 2022 as the world begins to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19. It also highlights those much-vaunted trends that are less likely to have meaningful impact in 2022,” says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Exela Renews And Expands PCH Global Cloud Services For Leading Managed Care Corporation

Exela Technologies, Inc. announced it has expanded an existing relationship with a multinational managed care corporation. Since 2014, Exela has partnered with the enterprise and the relationship continues to grow by expanding PCH Global Cloud services for managing the return mail services for multiple state Medicaid programs. Exela’s relationship of over eight years has an annual contract value of over $7 million and is the foundation for add on services such as claims processing for several state Medicaid programs across the country.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Gilat Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal To Modernize And Expand Satellite Communications In Eurasia For Multiple Applications

Gilat’s SkyEdge II-c was chosen as the platform to enhance maritime, land mobility, and consumer applications. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. , a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced that one of the largest satellite service providers in Eurasia, has chosen Gilat as the baseband vendor for its satellite network. The companies signed a multi-million-dollar deal that includes the provisioning of Gilat’s SkyEdge II-c platform, which will be used to modernize and expand satellite communications throughout the region for a variety of applications including maritime, land mobility and consumer coverage.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

AI Data Management Solution Vectice Appoints New Executives As Growth Accelerates

Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises. Vectice, the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, announced that the company has hired Remy Thellier as Head of Growth and is promoting Cyril Mathé to Head of Engineering.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Saitama Ecosystem Certified Critical Issue Free And Hacker Resistant By CertiK!

Saitama, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency and community driven platforms, announced that its SaitaMask ecosystem has passed an audit and been certified by CertiK – one of the most trusted blockchain security audit firms which utilizes best-in-class AI technology to secure and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. CertiK is a decentralized proof engine that mathematically ensures that blockchain ecosystems are critical issue free and hacker resistant.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Widewail Expands Trust Marketing Platform With Video Testimonial Generator

Invite Video™ eliminates pain points of video testimonials with quick and convenient software solution customers can complete from a smartphone. Widewail, the leading customer review and reputation management solution, introduced a new offering in its Widewail Trust Marketing Platform, Invite Video (™). Building on the company’s SMS review generation technology, Invite Video™ empowers marketing teams further by capturing video testimonials.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy