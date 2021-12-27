ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (SM-M336BU) with Exynos 1200 SoC and 6GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

By Grant Hamersma
nashvillechatterclass.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Galaxy M-series smartphone Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has popped up in the Geekbench benchmark today. The listing confirms that the phone is powered by Exynos 1200 SoC. The motherboard section confirms this by the codename “s5e8825”. There is 6GB RAM support in this phone and it will be shipped...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

