Virginia Offensive Lineman Bobby Haskins Transfers to USC

Haskins will play his final season of college football for Lincoln Riley at Southern California

Nearly three weeks after initially entering the transfer portal, Virginia senior offensive tackle Bobby Haskins is transferring to the University of Southern California, Haskins announced on social media on Sunday evening.

“The last four years of being a Virginia football player have been the most rewarding of my entire life,” Haskins said. “I am forever grateful for the relationships I have been fortunate enough to build with my teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staff, and athletic staff members.”

The 6’7”, 295-pound offensive tackle from Fairfield, Connecticut appeared in 45 games over the last four seasons at Virginia and started at left tackle for the Cavaliers this season. Haskins was also awarded ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after allowing zero pressures and recording seven pancake blocks in Virginia’s 48-0 victory over Duke.

“For the rest of my life I will be proud to call myself a Virginia football player,” said Haskins. “With that being said, I am incredibly blessed and excited to put everything I have into my last year of college football, playing for Coach Riley at the University of Southern California. Fight on!”

Haskins will play for Lincoln Riley, who was just hired as USC’s next head coach on November 28th after spending the previous five seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma. Haskins has one more year of eligibility and will be immediately eligible to play his final season of college football at USC in 2022.

Haskins becomes the fourth Cavalier in the transfer portal to officially commit to another program, but he is the first UVA starter to transfer out and the first Cavalier to do so following the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl on Sunday due to COVID-19 issues within the UVA football program.

Nearly 20 players from the Virginia football team remain in the transfer portal, including several starters, and it would appear that the clock is ticking for new head coach Tony Elliott to finalize his coaching staff and bring stability to the Virginia football program in order to prevent more key players from transferring out.

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Reports: UVA QB Coach Jason Beck to Join Robert Anae on Syracuse Coaching Staff

Confirmed: Virginia Football Withdraws from Fenway Bowl

Fenway Bowl Between Virginia and SMU Officially Canceled

Reports: Virginia Pulls Out of Fenway Bowl Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Watch: Brennan Armstrong Makes His Case for UVA’s Transfer Portal Players to Return

Virginia Men’s Basketball Christmas Wish List