Premier League

Pep premonition proved right - but 17 goals in three games tells its own story

By BBC Sport
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"They are not good defenders... but we have the ball." Not my words, the words of Pep Guardiola before the Leicester City game. He was absolutely spot on. What we saw in the first half was Manchester City at their relentless best. From minute one, they were...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chastened Chelsea must regroup with plenty still to play for

All told, 2021 will be remembered fondly by Chelsea fans. A second Champions League title, a talented squad littered with academy graduates who command first-team spots and a structure in place on and off the pitch to hold a position as a dominant force in European football. Yet after Mike Dean blew the full-time whistle on the last game of an impressive year, the majority of those leaving Stamford Bridge walked out with a deep sense of frustration. Perhaps even premature feelings of “what might have been”. A 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed in the 91st minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp's comments came as Southampton's Premier League match at home to Newcastle on Sunday was postponed due to Covid cases in the visitors' camp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

What the papers sayManchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Burnley: What does the form show?

Manchester United have lost just one of their past 13 Premier League games against Burnley (W8 D4), beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020. 60% of Burnley’s Premier League points against Manchester United have come at Old Trafford (6/10 – W1 D3 L3). In Premier League history only Cardiff (75%), West Bromwich Albion (67%) and Crystal Palace (64%) have won a higher share of their points against the Red Devils away from home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Burnley on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Injuries and positive Covid tests have meant both Manchester United and Burnley have had matches called off recently, but they are both back in action at Old Trafford tonight.The Red Devils were fairly dismal against Newcastle in a 1-1 draw just a couple of days ago and now face the team level on points with the Magpies in the relegation zone.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyAs for the Clarets, they are still searching for just a second win of the Premier League season and haven’t scored since the third week of November.Sean Dyche...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester may have to make January signings as injuries bite – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admits he now has a “different focus” on the January transfer window due to mounting injury problems within his squad.Striker Jamie Vardy likely to be out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury, is the latest to be added to a list which has seven other players on it affecting both the defence and forward line.With the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey – Rodgers’ two makeshift centre-backs for the midweek win over Liverpool – Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho all heading to the African Nations Cup, Rodgers’ squad is starting to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

