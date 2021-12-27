Breezy, mild Monday; Above-average temperatures through the week

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Breezy, mild Monday

Near-record warm temps again today

Rounds of showers through the week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Breezy conditions and well above-normal temperatures are expected through the rest of the day Monday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini.

Highs will reach the middle 60s, and will challenge the record high temperature for the day which is 66 degrees. Wind gusts up to 25 mph will be possible.

Scattered clouds will linger and a stray shower could develop in areas east of I-75. Everyone will be dry though the night with lows dropping into the 40s.

TUESDAY: We get a brief break from the rain early but showers will lift back north quickly. Rain could be heavy at times. It will also be breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer than normal temperatures with highs in the mid-40s; a break from the rain for most of the afternoon.

Futurecast Tuesday

THURSDAY: Rain will move back in again with highs around 50.

FRIDAY: Dry day for the end of December. Mild temps in the low 50s, a mix of sun and

Temperature Trend

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain returning later in the day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain changing to snow. Turning very cold overnight. Highs in the upper 30s in the afternoon falling to low teens overnight.

