Foldable smartphones are a real thing now, and we can mainly thank Samsung for that, which, in 2021, has gone full throttle in making the devices mainstream. The like of the Z Flip3, which we have since assessed, are excellent phones that can be used daily without any issues. The phone, alongside its bigger sibling the Z Fold3, are so good that Samsung is offering them in nearly all its markets, and that the Z Flip3 is so hot that its orders get depleted so fast.

