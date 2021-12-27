ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oppo A11s introduced with SD 460 and 5,000 mAh battery

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new budget offering from Oppo was introduced in China - welcome to the Oppo A11s. It’s a Snapdragon 460 powered device equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD that refreshes at 90Hz and a 5,000...

www.gsmarena.com

9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
gsmarena.com

Realme 9 Pro+ will have 65W charging while Realme 9i sports a 5,000 mAh battery

Realme is working on bringing us a whopping four members of the Realme 9 family soon, with the official launch expected to take place in the first few weeks of 2022. As we get ever closer to that point, two of the upcoming phones have been certified by CQC, and this process has confirmed the previously leaked rumor about the Realme 9i having a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OPPO retractable camera technology introduced

The OPPO retractable camera technology is finally unveiled by the Chinese OEM. What was teased recently has just been announced. It’s actually based on the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. This in-house tech up offers to 2x optical zoom. This Sony sensor has been used already on other OPPO phones like the Find X3, Find X3 Pro, and the OPPO Reno5 Pro Plus 5G. Other non-OPPO brands has also used it. As for the Chinese OEM, it’s upgrading the sensor by making this retractable technology.
gsmarena.com

iQOO U5 certified with 6.58-inch AMOLED and 4,910 mAh battery

Yet another upcoming iQOO phone got certified in China. The iQOO U5 (V2165A) appeared on TENAA database revealing some of its key specs. This is the same device that was previously appeared on China’s 3C database where we learned it packs 18W charging. iQOO U5 (V2165A) on TENAA. The...
gsmarena.com

iQOO U5 announced with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 50MP camera

OldVillainousHeavens, 14 hours agoHeadphone jack SD card No buyThis would be the stupidest decision ever as you can perfectly NOT use them, they don't cost much (pennies) and they don't add any relevant amount of weight nor take any meaningful amount of space. They only penalize by their absence, not...
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find N review

Ever thought of a foldable iPad mini that folds into an iPhone mini? Well, you can't have that. But the closest thing possible might be Oppo's first foldable - the Oppo Find N. The Find series has always been about disruptive innovation, and the foldable Find N is yet another...
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll results: Oppo Find N showered with love

Not love, but paid ads to YouTubers to talk nice about a China only phone. Seriously, it merel... Dnt just make bad comment.oppo is the first brand who gives 3 major os update also every month they give security update.u r lame person of sam fan. Rating0 |. p419159. KLT.
gizmochina.com

vivo Y32 launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more

The vivo Y32 first emerged on TENAA at the end of November. The phone’s listing on TENAA was later updated with its entire specs in early December. A couple of weeks from that, the handset is now finally official in China. vivo Y32 Specifications and Features. The newly launched...
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come without a SIM card slot

And that sets the new reality for other brands to follow suit like it did with removing the he... Unfortunately, the customer no longer disagrees because he has lost his intuition and got turned into a robot. Most people don't mind getting ripped off. Those who do are too few...
gsmarena.com

Philips PH1 announced with Unisoc chipset and 4,700 mAh battery

Here’s something you don’t see every day – a new Philips smartphone launched in China. The PH1 is the latest budget effort in the brand’s portfolio and pairs entry-level specs with affordable pricing. The PH1 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for...
gsmarena.com

MIUI 13, Watch S1 will arrive alongside Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi will introduce the 12 series tomorrow, December 28. In a series of posts on Weibo the brand also confirmed the new MIUI 13 will debut alongside the flagships, as well as a new high-end smartwatch for business professionals, called Xiaomi Watch S1. Xiaomi Watch S1, MIUI 13 Pad, MIUI...
gsmarena.com

Top 10 trending phones of week 51

Oppo's Find N foldable phone did stay long in the spotlight and after being the most popular smartphone in our database last week didn't even make the top 10 this time around. Instead all eyes are on the Xiaomi 12, which is due to be announced in two days. It leads from the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which have been in these positions for three weeks now.
gsmarena.com

Best phone speakers of 2021

Red Magic 5s for example have 32-bit/384kHz audio. If you're not technical it has twice b... That's correct only if you have the right files (FLAC, MQS and others), and the right headphones, otherwise there's no difference, especially on speakers. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. IPhones are about 3-5 years behind...
technave.com

Xiaomi 12 series release: SD 8 Gen 1, 4,600mAh battery, and 50MP camera, starts from ~RM2,428

After many rumours, the Xiaomi 12 series is finally here today. The Chinese smartphone maker brought three devices at once this time - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. Both Xiaomi 12 and the Pro variant get powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, making them ready for next year's flagship war. Now, let's read on to find out the other tech specs.
