Top 10 trending phones of week 51

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

This is about GSMArena trends, which is essentially shows how much a particular phone is being... Yes makes sense. I doubt anyone would actually buy Xiaomeme's new flagship besides reviewers lmao. Rating0 |. 672. If you're on a tight budget, brands shouldn't matter to you. The A12 is no...

www.gsmarena.com

Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
mspoweruser.com

Here is what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like when it goes on sale

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
ZDNet

Best phone 2022: The top 10 smartphones available

Today's smartphones provide incredible mobile computing experiences to help you get work done away from the office, in the field, and wherever your remote location may be. Certainly, people have different mobile needs, but every smartphone on this list is more than capable of providing all the essential functions that most users could ever want in a mobile device.
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi reveals key 12, 12 Pro specs while live photos leak

Well everything is relative that way, but here they are talking about a phone size that's... I have average sized hands, not big, not small. Typing on an iPhone Mini is very, very uncomfortable. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. tZk. Obviously you aren't bright enough to understand the marketing done by...
gsmarena.com

Weekly poll results: Oppo Find N showered with love

Not love, but paid ads to YouTubers to talk nice about a China only phone. Seriously, it merel... Dnt just make bad comment.oppo is the first brand who gives 3 major os update also every month they give security update.u r lame person of sam fan. Rating0 |. p419159. KLT.
gsmarena.com

MIUI 13, Watch S1 will arrive alongside Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi will introduce the 12 series tomorrow, December 28. In a series of posts on Weibo the brand also confirmed the new MIUI 13 will debut alongside the flagships, as well as a new high-end smartwatch for business professionals, called Xiaomi Watch S1. Xiaomi Watch S1, MIUI 13 Pad, MIUI...
gsmarena.com

Best phone speakers of 2021

Red Magic 5s for example have 32-bit/384kHz audio. If you're not technical it has twice b... That's correct only if you have the right files (FLAC, MQS and others), and the right headphones, otherwise there's no difference, especially on speakers. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. IPhones are about 3-5 years behind...
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come without a SIM card slot

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup in September, and the iPhone 14 is still months away from the launch, but rumors around the iPhone 15 have already started doing rounds on the internet, with the latest one claiming Apple will ditch the physical SIM card slot beginning with the iPhone 15 series in 2023.
gsmarena.com

Winners and losers: Xiaomi

Excuse me? Well, I kindly disagree with you. First of all, unlike software, hardware can't be updated once it's set in your phone (Still possible but it's too much of a hassle). You can still just use Custom ROMs if you are too sick of MIUI. Xiaomi phones are literally the easiest to flash custom ROMs on it, aside from Pixels.
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi certifies a clamshell flip phone with dual camera and selfie display

Xiaomi has the Mi Mix Fold in its portfolio, and now it is planning to add another foldable with a clamshell design. The company patented a device at CNIPA (Chinese National Intellectual Property Association) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone - two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.
gsmarena.com

Top 10 most popular reviews of 2021: Q2

From that list, the Galaxy A72 and Zenfone 8 are my favourites. The former is just about the b... I would not say Zenrone 8 is any way shape or form a compact. It's just a bit smaller phone and thats it. 148mm tall isnt exactly compact. Compact is under 140mm tall that you get only from Apple these days.
