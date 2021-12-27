ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei Watch GT3 review

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

It does come with NFC just that we need financial institutions to come onboard the HMS ecosyst... No, it doesn't have NFC. Just go to Huawei Watch GT 3 official tech spec page and you will see yourself. Rating0 |....

www.gsmarena.com

shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
mobilesyrup.com

Huawei’s latest Watch 3 Pro and Watch GT 3 now available in Canada

Huawei’s latest Watch GT 3 and Watch 3 Pro are available to order in Canada. The new flagship watches run Huawei’s in-house HarmonyOS and sport a 14.3-inch AMOLED touch screen display. The Watch GT3 is available in 46 and 42mm options, whereas the Watch 3 Pro is only available in the 48mm variant.
gsmarena.com

Huawei Watch D will measure blood pressure with a special attachable strap

Smart wearables have been adopting more and more health-related features, and after several companies introducing ECG to their watches, Samsung decided to go one step further and introduce a blood pressure-measuring to the Watch3 through a small sensor. That one required initial setup using a dedicated blood pressure measurement device, though.
gsmarena.com

Watch the Huawei P50 Pocket unveiling live here

Expecting this site's writers to imply it's fine that it isn't water resistant.... Before you start making unresponsible negative comments I want you to know that Huawei has been ranked as number two spender on R&D in the world. That's an incredible achievent. It also refuses to die, it also...
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Huawei Watch D Demo Video leaked before official launch

Huawei has yet to reveal its new smartwatch offering but a number of details and images have surfaced. Hands-on photos were leaked ahead of market release. We mentioned the wearable device would arrive with BP monitor. The blood pressure reader feature is confirmed and now a user guide video has surfaced. The Huawei Watch D is expected to arrive together with the Huawei P50 Pocket foldable clamshell phone, MateBook X Pro, and Smart Glasses. Official launch of these products will be on December 23.
gizmochina.com

Huawei Watch D hands-on video leaks with a demo of the BP monitoring feature

The exciting Huawei Watch D has been the subject of some speculations and leaks, mainly fueled by its innovative blood pressure monitoring capability. There are indeed only a few devices that offer blood pressure monitoring, and the Huawei Watch D is in this class. The device is expected to be officially unveiled on December 23 during Huawei’s flagship launch conference. A video has now surfaced that showcases all the key features relating to its blood pressure measurement capabilities.
Android Headlines

Huawei Sound Joy Review: Smart Design & Devialet-Backed Sound Quality

The Huawei Sound Joy combines excellent sound quality, with smart design & great battery life. Huawei supplied us with a review unit of the Huawei Sound Joy, but didn’t have a say in our opinion, nor did they see this review before you. We’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks before forming an opinion.
gsmarena.com

Huawei Watch D announced with ECG and blood pressure monitoring

Huawei today unveiled the P50 Pocket with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a gapless folding screen. Alongside it, Huawei introduced the Watch D we've been hearing about for a few weeks. The Huawei Watch D sports a 1.64" AMOLED color touchscreen of 456x280-pixel resolution and a pixel density of 326...
technave.com

Official Huawei Watch D renders and leaked demo shows blood pressure cuff hands-on

Official renders of the upcoming Huawei Watch D have appeared on VMALL.com while a separate leaked demo has revealed the inner inflatable cuff said to be able to more accurately measure blood pressure. Looking much like the Huawei Watch Fit with its rectangular watch face, the Watch D is expected to be revealed in just a bit on 23 December.
gizmochina.com

Huawei P50 Pocket

The dimension of the device is Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm and Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm and it weighs 190 grams. The smartphone is packed with 8 GB and 12 GB RAM with internal storage options are 256 GB and 512 GB. The smartphone is...
technave.com

Here's how the HUAWEI nova 9 & HUAWEI Watch GT3 offer you a seamless connectivity experience

These days, technology don't only aid users and consumers in their daily lives but sometimes offer an elevated experience with certain products. As Huawei continues its line-up of various products with the “1+8+N” concept and Seamless AI Life strategy, the company recently introduced two products for the Huawei fans and consumers - the HUAWEI nova 9 and HUAWEI Watch GT3.
gsmarena.com

Huawei Watch D official renders show off the upcoming wearable's design

Huawei is clearly gearing up for a big announcement event on December 23. The company is expected to unveil the Huawei P50 Pocket, possibly another clamshell, called the Mate V, though these could turn out to be the same device. A MateBook X Pro announcement is also expected to be part of the event, possibly a pair of smart glasses and last, but not least - the Huawei Watch D.
gsmarena.com

Week 51 in review: Galaxy S22 leaks aplenty, Huawei P50 Pocket is here

Another week down and only one left to go in 2021. It was business as usual, which means a lot of Galaxy S22 leaks. We saw official cases for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, as well as a look at the new S Pen. We saw the Galaxy S22 series dummies pictured side by side for scale, as well as a reported official poster for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi Watch S1 debuts alongside TWS Earphones 3

Xiaomi’s 12 series phones are official but they weren’t the only new gadgets announced on stage. We got a new Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch as well as all-new Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3. Watch S1 is Xiaomi’s most premium watch to date with its stainless steel construction, sapphire glass-protected 1,43-inch AMOLED display and third-party app support.
gsmarena.com

Anker 547 USB-C charger provides up to 120W of power while teaching you math

Maybe more useful than weird comments about how power is shared among outputs (the case with most multi-port USB devices), would be to state what the product is compatible with (for charging beyond 10W). As it uses their PowerIQ 3.0 it is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge (up to v3), Power Delivery, Samsung AFC & Apple.
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A22 review

The Galaxy A22 is the LTE sibling to the Galaxy A22 5G, which we already reviewed a few months back. The duo was actually announced together back in June, but we didn't get around to reviewing the LTE variant until now. The Galaxy A22 LTE a budget phone that does...
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come without a SIM card slot

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup in September, and the iPhone 14 is still months away from the launch, but rumors around the iPhone 15 have already started doing rounds on the internet, with the latest one claiming Apple will ditch the physical SIM card slot beginning with the iPhone 15 series in 2023.
gsmarena.com

Motorola is working on a new foldable Razr

I don't have any use to buy another clamshell. Even with the improvements. It's actually a bit overkill carrying two flip phones already but I do it in case I lose or break one. But I'm glad Motorola hasn't given up on this. If you recall, there were many RAZRs...
gsmarena.com

MIUI 13, Watch S1 will arrive alongside Xiaomi 12 series

Yes ofc i do, i changed some rom past times. My wife have a normal global rom on her Poco f... when U used normal OEM rom on your meme phone get here and advertise Xiaomi. MIUI it self is a trash and it's 5 years they're saying the next one will be perfect.
