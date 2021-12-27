ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russian rouble pares gains after hitting over 5-week high

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit its highest mark in more than five weeks versus the dollar before paring gains on Monday, amid lingering concerns over a geopolitical standoff between Moscow and the West.

By 1255 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 73.54 , earlier clipping 73.0825, its strongest point since Nov. 19.

"In the short term we see the rouble in the range of 72.5-74.5 versus the dollar," analysts at Sberbank Asset Management said in a note.

The rouble had gained 0.1% to trade at 83.21 versus the euro , earlier touching a near two-week high of 82.7975.

The rouble has been under increased geopolitical pressure since October as Western nations expressed concerns about Russia's military build-up near its neighbour Ukraine. Moscow said it can move its army within its territory as it deems necessary.

It is highly likely that geopolitical tensions will be a cause for citizens to convert roubles into foreign currency in the near term, said Maxim Petronevich, chief economist at Otkritie Research.

President Vladimir Putin last week said Russia had received a generally positive initial response to security proposals it handed to the United States this month designed to defuse the current situation over Ukraine and that he was hopeful about the prospect for negotiations next year. read more

Promsvyazbank analysts said the background for rouble was neutral, noting that trading activity would likely be low due to continued Christmas holidays in Europe. Trading activity is likely to wane further ahead of Russia's long New Year holidays.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $76.10 a barrel, still hampered by concerns the Omicron coronavirus variant may slow down the global economic recovery.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was up 0.7% at 1,595.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 0.6% higher at 3,725.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Treasury Bonds#Russian#Sberbank Asset Management#Western#Otkritie Research#Promsvyazbank#Omicron#Irts#Moex
104.1 WIKY

Over 130 miners being evacuated after fire at Russian mine -TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A fire broke out on Sunday at a Siberian coal mine, Russia’s TASS news agency cited the emergency services as saying, with operations underway to bring 139 miners to the surface, weeks after a blast at a mine in the same region killed 51 people.
ACCIDENTS
kdal610.com

Russian court fines Alphabet’s Google 7.2 billion roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Moscow court on Friday said it was fining Alphabet’s Google 7.2 billion roubles ($98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the first revenue-based fine of its kind in Russia. Moscow has increased pressure on big...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

European shares hit two-week high as Omicron fears ebb

(Reuters) -European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday as investor sentiment improved on signs the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as severe as feared. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, boosted by travel stocks, tracking a global share rally that was also helped by robust...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian rouble retreats from one-month high, stocks slip

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened in light trade on Friday after touching a more than one-month high, while Russian stocks ticked lower, pressured by low appetite for risk and lingering concerns about the geopolitical standoff between Moscow and the West. At 1311 GMT, the rouble was 0.3%...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
southernillinoisnow.com

‘High risk’ of armed conflict over Ukraine, Russian defense ministry warns

(MOSCOW) — Russia’s deputy defense minister warned foreign ambassadors of a “high risk” of conflict between the country and its neighbor Ukraine — one day after President Vladimir Putin threatened “diverse” military and technical responses if the West doesn’t address his stated concerns.
POLITICS
Reuters

Italian yields hit 7-week high on Omicron optimism, potential elections

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields hit a seven-week high on Thursday after studies suggested that the Omicron coronavirus variant is milder than earlier versions of COVID-19, a boost for economic prospects and for monetary hawks. The potential switch of roles for Mario Draghi from prime minister...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden says he warned Putin of 'heavy price' over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday he told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that a move on Ukraine will draw sanctions and an increased U.S. presence in Europe, where tensions are high after Russia's military buildup at the border. The U.S. and Russian leaders...
POTUS
Reuters

Russian rouble stable while equities firm

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was flat in light trade on Tuesday, under pressure from lingering geopolitical noise, while the benchmark MOEX stock index climbed to its highest in nearly two weeks, helped by a recovery in oil prices. At 0720 GMT the rouble was little changed...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy