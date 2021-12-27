ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City Receive Crucial Information Concerning Riyad Mahrez Following Africa Cup of Nations Update

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2LIv_0dWYLsZF00

In recent weeks, there has been a growing concern at several Premier League clubs regarding the loss of their African contingent to the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - which is set to take place in January and February 2022.

For Manchester City, this is set to see Algeria star and captain Riyad Mahrez head to the tournament and reduce Pep Guardiola's options in the attacking positions for a crucial part of the campaign.

However, a new update in recent hours has provided the Premier League champions with a major boost ahead of the next two games in the English top-flight in particular.

According to an exclusive report from Rob Harris of Associated Press, the release of players for the African Cup of Nations can now be delayed by clubs, allowing them to play for their respective teams up to January 3rd 2022 before joining up with their national teams.

For Manchester City, this means that Riyad Mahrez will likely be available for the upcoming away trip to Brentford on Wednesday 29th December, and the first game of 2022 - an away trip to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

As highlighted by Harris and AP, players were originally due to join up with their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday 27th December.

However, following talks between the CAF and FIFA, an agreement was reached to let clubs keep their players for matches until January 3rd, with the much-anticipated tournament beginning on January 9th in Cameroon.

This will almost certainly come as a major boost to Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff, who are looking to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Premier League with consecutive wins at Brentford and Arsenal.

The availability of Riyad Mahrez will certainly go a long way in improving Manchester City's chances of taking up six points from a possible six in the next two matches.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Riyad Mahrez
fourfourtwo.com

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African#Associated Press#Ap#Caf#The Premier League#Brentford And Arsenal
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal v Man City: Who makes your City team?

Manchester City visit Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Pep Guardiola's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted during a burglary at his home

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has been assaulted during a burglary at his home.The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place.A Manchester City statement read: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted. (1/2)— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 30, 2021“Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to focus on themselves rather than Premier League title race

Virgil Van Dijk admits there is no point talking about the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s second-half winner condemned the Reds to just their second defeat of the season.Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel while Sadio Mane fired a golden chance over just before Lookman earned the Foxes’ 1-0 victory.Second-placed Liverpool could be 12 points behind leaders Manchester City by the time they go to Chelsea on Sunday after failing to close the current six-point gap on Tuesday.Boss Jurgen Klopp believes his men can forget about catching City if they drop their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves.Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday.There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to believe title race is over

Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is far from over despite Manchester City heading into the new year eight points clear at the top.Phil Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on top spot after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Guardiola’s reigning champions have now won 10 matches in a row, but the City boss said: “We won the game, we are on a good run, but it’s the end of December.“There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: We'll miss Mahrez

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he'll miss Riyad Mahrez during the African Cup of Nations. Guardiola's selection options will also be affected by the loss of Algerian winger Mahrez who is set to fly to Africa early in the New Year to take part in the 2022 AFCON with his national side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
393
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy