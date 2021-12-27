ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City Star Set to Complete €65M Transfer TODAY - Medical Scheduled With Player in Country

By Freddie Pye
 4 days ago
Despite the Spanish international currently being ruled out through a foot injury, and continuing to intensify his recovery process, the speed of negotiations between Manchester City and Barcelona has not slowed down.

Those negotiations have concerned a permanent transfer for the former Valencia winger, who is seeking a return to Spain after just over a year of service at the Etihad Stadium.

In recent days, the two clubs have come to a financial agreement, leaving Ferran Torres, his representatives, and Barcelona officials to organise the logistics and formalities of the completion of a deal.

As per the information of Fabrizio Romano and Toni Juanmarti in recent hours, Ferrán Torres has already arrived in Barcelona together with his agents, and the Manchester City forward is in the city at present.

This information came just prior to the forward releasing a video on social media highlighting the level of his recovery, which was taken in Spain - further strengthening the suggestion that a move is just around the corner.

It is further reported that a Barcelona medical for Ferran Torres is set to be completed on Monday morning, according to Romano and Juanmarti.

Revisiting information that surfaced towards the back end of last week, Fabrizio Romano reaffirms the financial aspect of the pending deal by stating that Manchester City will receive an initial €55 million - which is expected to be paid in instalment - plus a further €10 million in performance-related add-ons.

Manchester City are unlikely to miss the services of Torres, given their success so far this season that has left them with a gap at the top of the Premier League table, and their planned pursuit of a marquee centre-forward during the summer window.

