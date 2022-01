Investing.com - The last week of the trading year has started off on an unsurprisingly quiet note. While investors hope for a Santa rally to cap off a boffo year on the leading indices, there are still challenges on the Covid front, as holiday weekend flight cancellations make clear. News out of China on new IPO listing restrictions mark another reminder of the challenges the economic giant has posed to investors this year, and oil starts the week off on the wrong foot. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, December 27th.

