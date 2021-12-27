Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Man City (Premier League)

City, who find themselves embroiled in a title battle with Liverpool and Chelsea, will play their final game of this calendar year away to Brentford in West London, on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Frank's side have had a satisfactory start to life in the top-flight, after getting promoted from the Championship for the first-time in the London's clubs history.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all travelled to the Brentford Community Stadium so far this season, with The Bees now preparing themselves to welcome the reigning Premier League Champions.

Ahead of the Blues' final game of 2021, the Premier League have confirmed which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Match Referee

David Coote will take charge of his 60th top-flight fixture on Wednesday, when Pep Guardiola's side travel to face Brentford in the capital.

The referee, who made his Premier League debut in 2018, has refereed 13 games so far this season; showing 58 yellow cards and three red cards.

Coote, who's last game was Chelsea's goalless draw with Wolves, last officiated a match involving Manchester City in May, when Sergio Aguero scored during a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Assistant Referees

David Coote will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Stuart Burt and Nick Hopton in West London on Wednesday.

Video Assistant Referees

Jarred Gillett, who made his Premier League debut earlier this season, has been appointed as Video Assistant Referee, while Sian Massey-Ellis will be alongside the Australian at Stockley Park, as she has been appointed as Assistant Video Assistant Referee.

Fourth Official

Craig Pawson has been named as Fourth Official for Manchester City's first game against Brentford this century.

