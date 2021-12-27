ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Man City (Premier League)

 4 days ago
City, who find themselves embroiled in a title battle with Liverpool and Chelsea, will play their final game of this calendar year away to Brentford in West London, on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Frank's side have had a satisfactory start to life in the top-flight, after getting promoted from the Championship for the first-time in the London's clubs history.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all travelled to the Brentford Community Stadium so far this season, with The Bees now preparing themselves to welcome the reigning Premier League Champions.

Ahead of the Blues' final game of 2021, the Premier League have confirmed which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Match Referee

David Coote will take charge of his 60th top-flight fixture on Wednesday, when Pep Guardiola's side travel to face Brentford in the capital.

The referee, who made his Premier League debut in 2018, has refereed 13 games so far this season; showing 58 yellow cards and three red cards.

Coote, who's last game was Chelsea's goalless draw with Wolves, last officiated a match involving Manchester City in May, when Sergio Aguero scored during a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Assistant Referees

David Coote will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Stuart Burt and Nick Hopton in West London on Wednesday.

Video Assistant Referees

Jarred Gillett, who made his Premier League debut earlier this season, has been appointed as Video Assistant Referee, while Sian Massey-Ellis will be alongside the Australian at Stockley Park, as she has been appointed as Assistant Video Assistant Referee.

Fourth Official

Craig Pawson has been named as Fourth Official for Manchester City's first game against Brentford this century.

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
"Who Needs Haaland?", "Great News!" - Many Man City Fans React to Fresh Injury News Concerning Striker

The success Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed in the past 18 months has been achieved largely without the presence of a recognised striker. Although Sergio Agüero was still at the club last season, his constant struggles with a knee injury, combined with Gabriel Jesus' poor form, forced the Catalan to deploy various players in a false nine role.
Virgil Van Dijk urges Liverpool to focus on themselves rather than Premier League title race

Virgil Van Dijk admits there is no point talking about the Premier League title race after Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester.Ademola Lookman’s second-half winner condemned the Reds to just their second defeat of the season.Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel while Sadio Mane fired a golden chance over just before Lookman earned the Foxes’ 1-0 victory.Second-placed Liverpool could be 12 points behind leaders Manchester City by the time they go to Chelsea on Sunday after failing to close the current six-point gap on Tuesday.Boss Jurgen Klopp believes his men can forget about catching City if they drop their...
