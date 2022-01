The final injury report has been released for the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Detroit Lions, and there’s not a lot to report!. Linebacker Jon Rhattigan, who has been a standout on special teams, is still out with a knee injury and if I were a betting man I’d say his season is over. Right tackle Brandon Shell, activated from the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week, is doubtful with a lingering shoulder problem. That means in all likelihood that we’ll see another week of Jake Curhan starting, and really it feels more important to see Curhan’s reps especially with the playoffs out of reach.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO