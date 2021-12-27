Milder Weather Returns Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect cloudy and cool conditions overnight, with lows in most areas staying in the mid to upper 40s.

A warm front will move through the area Tuesday, bringing 60s back to the area. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. The warm-up will continue into Wednesday, as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers will again be possible. A few showers with mild condition will continue into Thursday.

We'll get a dry day on Friday, with rain chances returning to the area over the weekend.

A strong cold front will bring much colder weather to Virginia early next week.

