ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVR CBS 6

Milder Weather Returns Tuesday

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaCEX_0dWYKJMd00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect cloudy and cool conditions overnight, with lows in most areas staying in the mid to upper 40s.

A warm front will move through the area Tuesday, bringing 60s back to the area. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. The warm-up will continue into Wednesday, as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers will again be possible. A few showers with mild condition will continue into Thursday.

We'll get a dry day on Friday, with rain chances returning to the area over the weekend.

A strong cold front will bring much colder weather to Virginia early next week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

Comments / 0

Related
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy