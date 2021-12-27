LG Display is showcasing its new Transparent OLEDs at CES 2022

Along with some Surface PCs, Microsoft has just launched the Surface Duo 2, the successor to its flagship folding phone from last year. The Surface Duo was a unique phone in the sense that it had two displays attached with a hinge. It was Microsoft’s first attempt at making a smartphone after the entire Windows Mobile fiasco, and it didn’t end up that well for them. While the hardware on the Surface Duo was excellent, it was let down by half-baked software. The fact it was available to buy more than a year after it was announced didn’t make things any better.

