ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Moscow Sees Threat of New Missile Crisis as Serious - RIA Cites Formin

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow considers the threat of a new missile crisis as serious, the RIA news agency cited Deputy...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 23

jr001
4d ago

Russia will do anything to try to stay in the news and stay relevant. What what a joke Putin has become.

Reply
4
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Ria#Russia#Ukraine#Reuters#Cuban
forexlive.com

Russia's readout of the Putin-Biden phone call Thursday

Says they agreed that presidents and aides would keep in contact by phone. says they agreed talks would take place on three separate tracks and that the geneva track would take place under personal control of two presidents. says US side showed willingness to tackle core russian concerns. talks were...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
Axios

Biden lays out "two paths" for Ukraine crisis in call with Putin

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for 50 minutes on Thursday, in what a senior U.S. official characterized as a "serious and substantive" phone call setting the parameters for high-stakes security talks in Europe next month. Why it matters: Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its...
POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

Putin tells Biden that Russia requires legally binding security agreements

According to Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US colleague Joe Biden that Moscow needed legally enforceable security agreements. Putin even imparted the key concepts of the already provided security guarantees documents in a 50-minute telephonic chat. It’s worth noting that the phone chat between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place amid rising tensions in Europe between Russia and the West over Moscow’s border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

US and Russia Face Deep Differences Ahead of Ukraine Talks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After tough talk between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin over the Russian troop buildup on the Ukraine border, both sides insist they are hopeful that a pathway to easing tensions could open during diplomatic talks set for January. But with less than two weeks...
POTUS
BBC

Ukraine tensions: Putin tells Biden new sanctions could rupture ties

Russia's Vladimir Putin has warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that imposing new sanctions over Ukraine could lead to a complete breakdown in relations. In a phone call late on Thursday, the Russian president said such sanctions would be a "colossal mistake". Mr Biden, meanwhile, told Mr Putin that the...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
abc27 News

Biden, Putin to hold call as Russia-Ukraine tension smolders

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis. Ahead of Thursday’s call, the White House indicated that Biden would make clear to Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy