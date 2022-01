In my living room, displayed on a table just in front of my television set are three children’s blocks, each with a letter from the alphabet on them. The letters are J-O-Y and were given to me a few years ago by a friend who thought I might enjoy them. I do. The blocks were obviously not new but were probably part of a full set used by children and grandchildren who have long since outgrown them. And now they are mine.

12 DAYS AGO