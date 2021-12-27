ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County's best girls swimmers get after it in 2021-22

By Miles Vance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4NBG_0dWYHuTX00 Check out our previews of the girls swim teams at 11 Clackamas County high schools.

The best high school girls swimmers in Clackamas County are back in the pool.

Less than six months after the end of the pandemic-abbreviated 2021 spring season, they're working hard, improving, racing and enjoying the return to full regular seasons, and later, traditional district and state championships.

That is definitely the case for the varsity girls teams at Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Oregon City, West Linn, Clackamas, Nelson, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone.

Read more about each team's 2021-22 prospects below.

Three Rivers League

Lake Oswego

Head coach: Geoffrey Marsden

2021-22 outlook: "I have a good feeling about this year's team. We have some new faces that will bring a lot of energy to the team along with some returning leadership and speed." — Geoffrey Marsden

League contenders: Tualatin, Tigard, West Linn, Canby

Top swimmers: Senior Olivia Andersen, junior Dylan Gustaff, sophomore Addison Smith, freshman AnneMarie Vlaic, sophomore Isabelle Yoon.

Lakeridge

Head coach: Brigitte Stacey Dennett

2021-22 outlook: "We have a fantastic group of girls that have come back this year, as well as a group of new swimmers that have come out to join us. We are excited about their enthusiasm, talent, desire to learn and their work ethic in the pool and weight room." — Brigitte Stacey Dennett

League contenders: Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, West Linn

Top swimmers: Senior Rachel Barba, sophomore Munroe Blem, sophomore Ella Ferguson, freshman Ava McDowell, junior Riley McDowell, junior Sophie Robinson, junior Mia Stonelake.

Oregon City

Head coach: Bryan Watt

2021-22 outlook: "(We're) looking forward to a great season where we can compete in district as well as state." — Bryan Watt

League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge

Top swimmers: Senior Michelle Vu, sophomore Allie Hayes, junior Ashlyn Watt, freshman Hailey Grotjohn.

West Linn

Head coach: Tom Weltchek

2021-22 outlook: "It is our intention to work hard together and … send competitors to state for some form of championship, whether it be individuals or as a team." — Tom Weltchek

League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Tualatin

Top swimmers: Senior Anna Boyer, junior Kaitlyn Rumsey, sophomore Sophia Pulaski, junior Krista Golgotiu.

Mt. Hood Conference

Clackamas

Head coaches: Jenn Jervis, Allen Larson

2021-22 outlook: "We have great seniors and some wonderful upcoming talent. However, our school split with … Nelson really took a hit on our depth. We went from a team (combined) of 80+ to 40." — Jenn Jervis

League contenders: David Douglas, Nelson

Top swimmers: Senior Mia Smith, senior Kayla Magura, senior Ameiya Chan, sophomore Mia Aberle, sophomore Riley Meyer, freshman Amelia Keliher.

Nelson

Head coach: Sam Nelson

2021-22 outlook: "(I'm a) first-year coach, so (I'm) still gauging the competition." — Sam Nelson

League contenders: David Douglas, Barlow, Clackamas, Central Catholic

Top swimmers: Junior Hannah Sharp, junior Amelia Eubanks.

Northwest Oregon Conference

La Salle

Head coach: Stacey Crockett

2021-22 outlook: "The girls could be a dominant force in the NWOC with experienced club swimmers backed up by a large, skilled team." — Manager Paul Collins

League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville

Top swimmers: Freshman Kayla Chapman, senior Meiruh Tengsico, freshman Rowan Mozena, sophomore Gabby Wolfe, sophomore Rachel Yaskovic, senior Mary Loeb, junior Lilly Tiller, freshman Caitlin Keehler, freshman Kari Yatsushiro, freshman Maya Crimin.

Milwaukie

Head coaches: Kelsey Balint, Mark Bentz

2021-22 outlook: "We are excited to have a growing team of new swimmers. This is the biggest team MHS has had in many years and we look forward to growing our program." — Kelsey Balint

League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville

Top swimmers: Senior Alice Pagnoni, freshman Helen Beecher, junior Skylar Stowers, Alice Pagoni.

Putnam

Head coach: Steffany Bixby

2021-22 outlook: "As it's my first year being the head coach, it's a growing year for all of us. We have amazing swimmers in the pool and out, and because of this, I know we'll have a great season no matter what." — Steffany Bixby

League contenders: La Salle

Top swimmers: Sophomore Ruby Bentz, senior Janiece Cappoen, freshman Keely Merten, freshman Eleanor Wright.

Wilsonville

Head coach: Deb Mandeville

2021-22 outlook: "Our girls are looking forward to another great year despite the loss of our great breaststroker Abby Maoz to graduation. We have the talent to take both individuals to state as well as relays." — Deb Mandeville

League contenders: Wilsonville, La Salle

Top Swimmers: Senior Riley Lawler, senior Caitlin Jew, freshman Gabby Maoz, junior Helena Jones, senior Olivia Parry, sophomore Shelby Widman.

Tri-Valley Conference

Gladstone

Head coach: Charlotte DeBaltzo

2021-22 outlook: "We have as many new swimmers on the team as returning swimmers. We are practicing in a new location, and with more space and new swimmers, we have the potential to build a strong team." — Charlotte DeBaltzo

League contenders: La Grande, Catlin Gabel

Top swimmers: Senior Alexa Armenta, junior Isabella Rizzuti.

Looking back at 2021 in West Linn

Over the last year, West Linn dealt with historic weather events while also ushering in new leadership. "Confusion" may be the defining word of 2021. Perhaps that is generous, given that we dealt with an ongoing — and now resurgent — pandemic as well as threats to democracy, a ferocious ice storm, a deadly heat dome, supply shortages, rising inflation and the increasingly urgent question of when (if ever) society would return to some semblance of normal.
West Linn community members enjoy holiday festivities

The Ugly Sweater Dash and Holiday Parade took place Saturday morning, Dec. 11West Linn residents braved stormy weather Saturday morning, Dec. 11, to enjoy the holiday fun in the Historic Willamette District. Despite persistent rain and strong wind gusts, dozens turned out for the West Linn Parks and Recreation Department's annual Ugly Sweater Dash and Holiday Parade. Dashers, dressed in rain gear and festive sweaters, began the 1 kilometer loop through the Willamette District shortly after 8:30 a.m. before making their way to the Willamette Ale & Cider House to warm up with coffee, hot cider and cookies. Shortly before 10 a.m. residents bundled against the rain lined Willamette Falls Drive ahead of the parade. First responders, including Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the West Linn Police Department, led the procession, followed by community groups like Scout troops, the Friends of McLean House, a 4-H group, the West Linn Old Time Fair Ambassador Court, and the Portland Water Spectacular water ski team. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
Feedback shows residents split on West Linn police finalists

Some community members were unhappy with the process leading to the appointment of Peter Mahuna.After spending nearly one year and over $20,000 on a recruitment firm to find a new police chief, the city of West Linn hired the man who was already filling that role on an interim basis, Peter Mahuna. Some West Linn residents are unhappy with the process that led to his appointment. An assessment of community feedback from those who attended interviews shows a preference for another candidate, Port of Portland Police Captain Cory Chase. The city announced Nov. 17 that Mahuna, who began working...
WEST LINN, OR
