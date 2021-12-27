ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

What To Expect in 2022, According To Astrologers and Tarot Readers

By Alice .
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A time to remember and reflect on the year that passed—hopefully with some gratitude, realistically with some regret—and to plan for the year to come while leaving room for detours and surprises. Some might introspect with a journal and pen, others might talk it out with a...

www.vice.com

Comments / 25

Related
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrologers#Journal#Pen#Tiktok#The For You Pages#Roman Catholic
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Romance Is In The Air For Every Zodiac Sign On This 1 Day In January

New year, new connections. A sun-Venus cazimi will be taking place in Capricorn on Jan. 8 at 7:47 p.m. ET. This configuration will coincide with Venus becoming visible again after being hidden from view during its retrograde period. While the rx doesn’t officially end until Jan. 29, the sun-Venus cazimi will serve as a period of renewal for Venus as it regains visibility — and it will be taking place in the birth charts of every sign.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tarot
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Cancer: 2022 horoscope predictions

Truly, 2022 is going to be a wonderful year for you Cancer, it will feel like your dreams are coming true. The Nine of Cups is a cosmic pass to get your heart’s desire. You need to make a wish, believe in it, and then make overt and direct steps towards it. The Universe will get the hint and bring you good fortune and opportunity. You can take this further than you currently think is possible. The months of March, July and December all represent positive milestones.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
northernstar.info

Weekly horoscopes: Dec. 22 – Dec. 28

This week is the beginning of Capricorn season! We may start formulating our New Year’s resolutions now under the influence of this earth sign as we long for structure, progress and peace of mind. Do something to ground yourself this week, such as yoga or making tea. Aries (Mar....
YOGA
Elite Daily

The Last Week Of 2021 Will Inspire These 3 Zodiac Signs To No End

You’re close to the finish line, because the final week of 2021 is here. This year was filled with trials and tribulations, but it also represented the beginning of a brand new journey. Luckily, that journey is far from over and the best has yet to come, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 27, 2021. Earth signs, it’s your time to shine, so light up a sparkler and celebrate.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Pisces Horoscope 2022: What the Stars Predict for You This Year

Did last year leave you feeling frustrated in love? Fear not, Pisces. 2022 is your year. Happy 2022, pretty Pisces! You only have to wait a month before the Sun enters your sign, kicking off Pisces season, on Friday, February 18. You're an emotional water sign, Pisces, but as a result, you're also the most psychic sign of the zodiac. It's hard having superpowers though, and as a result, you can get stuck in your head and let anxiety take over. Whether you take up meditation or start therapy, work on lowering those stress levels so that you can relax and enjoy your birthday.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Gemini, Your 2022 Horoscope Says Major Opportunities Are On The Horizon

The New Year is almost here, and Gemini, you are Ready. For. It. And with good reason, since your naturally curious nature makes it almost impossible for you to be okay with simply guessing how 2022 will go for you. No, you want facts and figures so that you understand what’s coming, because you’re all about communication and connection, thanks to your ruling planet Mercury. So if you can’t wait one more second to know what your Gemini 2022 horoscope is, you’ll be happy to know that it’s luck (and love) filled.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

This Zodiac Sign Will Have A Fresh Start Under 2021's Final Full Moon

We're coming up on a full moon this Saturday, December 18, at 11:36 p.m. EST, and it just so happens to be the final full moon of 2021. Depending on your zodiac sign, this astrological event may affect you differently—with one sign in particular poised to have a major moment in the spotlight. (Or should we say moonlight?) Here's what to know, according to mbg's resident astrologers the AstroTwins.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Venus Retrograde Is Making Things Pretty Rough For These 4 Zodiac Signs

As you race home for the holidays, eager to leave the work, drama, and exhaustion of 2021 behind you, there's one last astrological transit currently at play that you should have in the back of your mind: 2021 Venus retrograde. On Sunday, Dec. 19, Venus stationed retrograde in ambitious Capricorn, and it'll remain so until Jan. 29, 2022. While most people recognize and recoil in fear over events like Mercury retrograde — a notoriously tricky period known for communication errors and technology mishaps — each of the other planets experiences retrograde periods, too. Although, rest assured, other planets' retrograde periods are often much different from Mercury retrograde, and they affect the zodiac signs in other ways.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 12/28/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can't just bark orders and expect people to hop to it. If you want a job done well then give them some inspiration. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Heated reactions happen, but don't act like nobody noticed. These are the moments apologies were made for.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy