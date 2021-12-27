What To Expect in 2022, According To Astrologers and Tarot Readers

As you race home for the holidays, eager to leave the work, drama, and exhaustion of 2021 behind you, there's one last astrological transit currently at play that you should have in the back of your mind: 2021 Venus retrograde. On Sunday, Dec. 19, Venus stationed retrograde in ambitious Capricorn, and it'll remain so until Jan. 29, 2022. While most people recognize and recoil in fear over events like Mercury retrograde — a notoriously tricky period known for communication errors and technology mishaps — each of the other planets experiences retrograde periods, too. Although, rest assured, other planets' retrograde periods are often much different from Mercury retrograde, and they affect the zodiac signs in other ways.
