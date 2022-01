Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has decreased the prices of most of its PV wafers, four weeks after having lowered the prices for the first time in several months. G1 products (158.75mm) were priced at RMB5.0 (US$0.78) per piece, down 0.97% from the beginning of December, while G12 products are 7.8% cheaper at RMB7.7. M6 (166mm) products saw their price decline 1% and are now sold at RMB4.9. The manufacturer also provided the price of its M10 (218mm) product for the second time, which is being offered at RMB8.31, up 7.9% from the beginning of December.

INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO