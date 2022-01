Celtic already dropped a transfer bombshell earlier by announcing the triple signing of Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi. While all three had been heavily linked with the Hoops recently and the moves in itself did not come as a surprise, the timing certainly did as we are still in December. It is safe to say that this is a massive boost for Ange Postecoglou’s side and shows how serious the club are about challenging for the Premiership title this season.

