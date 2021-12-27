ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

By Miki Herman
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 4 days ago
Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.

The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse.

Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential care for people experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities and behavioral health issues.

These highly trained professionals and caregivers perform physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging work. However, the long-term underfunding and lack of investment by Oregon to ensure the stability of care has taken its toll. The job is unsustainable financially for many employees.

The state needs to show it values caregiving with compensation reflective of this challenging work. Lawmakers need to significantly and immediately increase reimbursement rates or provide funding streams, so human services providers can offer equitable, competitive wages that compete with other sectors.

In February, Oregon's Legislature will convene for a special session. It's our hope lawmakers will pass critical legislation to address the need for long-term, ongoing investments in our caregiving workforce.

Without additional state funding, human services providers will have to reduce services and close programs. For those who need round-the-clock residential care, they could end up in a hotel monitored by overwhelmed state workers, a homeless shelter, or worse, in crisis waiting in an overcrowded emergency room or even jail. People who spend their career caring for our most vulnerable citizens deserve our admiration and respect. The need to invest in these workers is greater than ever.

We're counting on our elected officials to do the right thing.

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.

Comments / 0

 

Sherwood Gazette

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Infrastructure package pumps money into Oregon's drinking water

The Beaver State is slated to receive more than $92 million in 2022 for clean drinking water projects. Oregon is expected in 2022 to receive a total of $92,079,000 in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month. The bipartisan effort — championed by President Joe Biden, who made it one of his top legislative priorities in his first year in office — earmarks more than $50 billion toward strengthening crucial water infrastructure projects. That includes: • $20+ billion for safe drinking water. • $15 billion in dedicated funding to replace...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County family wins two Oregon Farm Bureau awards

Jacque Duyck Jones won the 2021 County Farm Bureau Woman Award, while her father, Larry Duyck, was also honored.A Washington County family farm brought home a pair of individual awards at the Oregon Farm Bureau Convention earlier this month. Jacque Duyck Jones won the 2021 County Farm Bureau Woman Award, while her father Larry Duyck won the Oregon Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award. "I'm the fourth generation on our family farm in Roy. I've worked every summer of my life, except one teaching summer camp in South Korea. Even when I was teaching full-time, I would still work for the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon governor extends pandemic emergency declaration

Kate Brown says the step is required to prepare for a surge in the omicron variant; she rescinded most others in June.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended. Brown said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 21, that the extension was necessary to allow for flexibility in the response to a surge of cases and...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Gregory: We need Blumenauerâ€™s Better Kidney Care Act

Leslie Gregory of Sellwood is a physician assistant with more than 20 years of experience, a U.S. Navy veteran, a mother of two and a founder of the Right To Health.When America took unprecedented steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic, people across the nation watched as the most vulnerable groups of patients struggled to get by. Patients with underlying health conditions felt the harshest blow from the pandemic, and few in Oregon have been hit as hard as dialysis patients. According to numbers released earlier this year, 20 percent of the Oregonians who died due to COVID-19 during the first...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Wyden: Outdoor recreation doesnâ€™t need all that red tape

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Portland Democrat, has represented Oregon in the Senate since 1996. Wyden represented Oregon's 3rd Congressional District from 1981 to 1996.In Oregon, recreation and the outdoors are as synonymous as partridges and pear trees. Our state's natural treasures are a year-round gift deeply rooted in our DNA as Oregonians. Oregon's coast, rivers, forests and mountains provide us with the good fortune to marvel at their splendor in the winter, spring, summer and fall. And Oregon's total package of unmatched outdoors opportunities also ensures the state can offer residents and visitors alike an unmatched mix of chances...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Patridge: Neither rain, sleet nor political divisions should block postal reforms

Jamie Partridge of Portland is part of Postal Workers United. He delivered mail in Northeast Portland for 25 years and served many years as a Letter Carriers' union officer.Who hasn't heard about mail delays, price hikes, cuts and closures of mail facilities? Who hasn't seen the mail carriers out after dark? Who hasn't experienced (or know someone who's experienced) late arrival of crucial medicines or late delivery of credit card or rent payment? Official postal service reports show a yearly net loss. We are told that the slow mail and price rises are needed to stem the red ink. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

