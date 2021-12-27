FreeBSD compatible

I have an HP(e) Proliant DL360 gen 8 with the 10 SFF drive bays. I noticed there is a sata port on the board that is normally used for the CD/DVD drive. My question is if I buy a mSATA drive can I plug it into that port without an adapter. The reason I ask is I am looking for a boot drive for my ESXi server as it has killed a few flash drives already. I know that I would be able to use a PCIe NVMe adapter and put in a NVMe m.2 ssd but I want to minimise costs particually as once it boots it should load ESXi into RAM.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO