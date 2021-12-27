ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, December 27th 2021

By Randy Bushover
 4 days ago

Local prices prices dropped by a penny this past week. The AAA reporting that it now costs an average of $3.45 for a gallon of unleaded in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro areas. A year ago, the price per gallon was $2.27.

Lancaster's Industrial Development Agency has approved tax breaks for a proposed warehouse at 295 Cemetery Road.  According to Business First, the warehouse would serve as an emergency response center for National Grid.  The $8.45 million project still needs the Lancaster Town Board's approval - and a signed lease agreement with National Grid.

In other construction-related news from Business First, Sad Boys Brewing has leased space on the ground floor of 567 Exchange Street.  It would create a taproom-style craft brewery at the Larkinville site.  The group is seeking a food partner utilizing a ghost kitchen concept.

