Stone-coated steel roofing was first developed in the 1960s, but the materials and manufacturing methods have improved dramatically over the last 20 years. This roofing product has become increasingly popular because it offers the benefits of a sturdy, lightweight steel roofing system with the curb appeal of more traditional roofing materials, including asphalt shingles, clay tile, wood shake, or stone shingles. This allows homeowners to get the roofing look they love with a lightweight, durable, fire-resistant, energy-efficient material that is highly resistant to some of nature's most extreme weather conditions.

