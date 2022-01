DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport leaders Thursday tried to make the case for the need for a $1.1 billion addition to the Great Hall reconstruction project. The total cost of the project is expected to be $1.3 billion, DIA officials say. As part of the $1.1 billion request, $40 million would go to the Center for Excellence and Equity. Airport officials say $200 million will cover “direct costs” such as quality insurance, inspection, permits and fees. (credit: CBS) “This is the best time to finish what we started. This terminal and this airport and this airport is 26 years old and is showing...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO