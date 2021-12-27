Plenty of memories, excitement await Coshocton County sports

Editor’s Note: This is part of five-day series looking at the top stories from 2021 and what we can expect in 2022. The series will be published Dec. 26-30.

COSHOCTON — As high school sports returned to some normalcy in the spring, there were plenty of memorable moments for the three area high schools, Coshocton, Ridgewood and River View.

The Tribune will highlight some of those moments for each school, as 2021 comes to a close.

Coshocton

Plenty of sports saw a resurgence in the past year at Coshocton. The football team competed for the Muskingum Valley League Small School Division crown and earned a second straight trip to the postseason. Coshocton, behind an experienced senior class, stayed close for three quarters before Piketon pulled away to end another strong season.

Korbyn Haley reached the state track and field meet in two events, the 100 and long jump. He joined his sister, Kennedy, who qualified for the state meet in the high jump in 2018, as one of the more recent Coshocton athletes to participate in the state meet. Haley finished 14th in the 100 and 16th in the long jump so his focus is to return and hopefully, stand on the podium, which features the top eight placers.

The volleyball team posted its best season since 2008 under Cari Bahmer. They won the program’s first sectional title and posted the most wins in a season (17) in 13 seasons. With only one senior graduating, the team is in position to surpass those marks next season.

The girls soccer also showed drastic improvement as Kimmie Underwood returned to the program after stepping away several years ago. Her team finished 9-7-1, which came off a 2-11-4 campaign in 2020. It was the program’s first winning season since 2014. Though several seniors will graduate, a strong core of underclassmen should keep the team competitive for years to come.

Ethan Dixon also kept a streak alive for the wrestling program. His state berth made it 11 straight seasons Coshocton has been represented in the state wrestling meet. Dixon lost both of his matches, but he will try to earn a return trip with a better finish in mind.

Ridgewood

There was a fair share of success and disappointment in West Lafayette, highlighted by another memorable campaign on the gridiron.

Ridgewood entered the season with high expectations behind a strong senior class, which featured quarterback Gabe Tingle, the Division V Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the state, Kadin Bradford, Xavier Lamneck and Dalton Patterson, among others.

The Generals finished 9-1 with its lone regular season loss coming to rival Garaway in the season finale. After beating Columbus Ready in the first round, postseason nemesis, Wheelersburg, struck again with a 24-20 win in the second round. That game saw Tingle get hurt again, as his football career came to a disappointing end.

That senior class was part of 41 wins and a pair of regional finals appearances in four seasons. Tingle finished with nearly 10,000 yards of career offense and made All-Ohio in each of his four seasons under center.

The Ridgewood basketball and baseball teams each reached the district semifinals, and both programs hope with several returning letter winners back that they can go further.

Jesse Maple represented the Generals at the state wrestling tournament last March, marking the first Ridgewood grappler to reach state since 2017. He lost both matches, but is back this season to try to make a return trip.

Another former football standout, J.J. Durr, capped his track career with a podium finish. After falling short of standing on the podium in the shot, Durr capped his track and field career as an All-Ohioan with a third-place finish in the discus. He set a personal best with a throw of 173-feet-3 to earn that honor.

A pair of Generals had the opportunity to chase their football dreams, as Bryce and Zach Prater received walk-on spots at Ohio State. Bryce saw the field for the Buckeyes in the win over Akron, and both played in the victory against Maryland. With several linemen set to graduate or move onto the draft, the Praters should be battling for more time next season.

River View

There were plenty of banner moments for the Black Bears. Despite tough seasons for both basketball programs, five athletes competed at the top level. J.T. Roberts, Brayden Karr, Zachariah Phillips and Reas Pepper represented the school in the state swimming meet by taking part in the 200 freestyle relay. They finished 20th out of 24 teams.

Allie Murray also reached the state bowling tournament for the Lady Bears. She became the first bowler in the program's short history to reach Columbus and finished 69th out of 102 competitors.

The spring also had plenty of standouts. Kelsey Hartsock capped her track career with four All-Ohio finishes, including a state runner-up finish in the pole vault. She set schools records in all four events she competed in, the pole vault, 100, 200 and 4x100 relay.

Nathaniel Stamper and Austin Philabaum were also All-Ohioans in the 1,600 and 300 hurdles at state track, while also helping the River View boys win the Muskingum Valley League title.

The Black Bears had a strong season on the diamond, earning the East District's top seed and winning a MVL crown. However, it was a disappointing end as River View was upset by Philo in the sectional final.

The fall also had its memorable moments. A year after helping River View finish fifth in the state cross country meet, seniors Javin Robinson and Sam Adams made return trips to the season's final event. Robinson earned All-Ohio in his third and final try, finishing 29th, while Adams placed 64th out of 180 runners.

The River View boys soccer reached the district tournament again, but also suffered another difficult end to the season, losing the district tile on penalty kicks to St. Clairsville. The Black Bears did defend their MVL title.

The River View girls golf team also had another strong campaign. The Lady Bears reached their fifth straight district tournament, but fell short of earning that elusive state berth.

Long-time athletic director Rod Lindsey was also inducted into the Ohio Interscholastic Athletics Administrators Association Hall of Fame for 2021. Lindsey served in that role from 2011 to his retirement in August 2020. He is also a long-time teacher and coached the varsity baseball team for the Black Bears.

