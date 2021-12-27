Why Is Sourdough Easier To Digest?

I received a 2 kg bag of Anita’s Organic Mill sprouted whole spelt last week and was excited to try working with more spelt than I have in the past. I haven’t had the best of results with spelt. As you know The gliadin/glutenin ratio is significantly higher in spelt at 3.5, than in wheat at 2. As a result spelt’s gluten is more extensible and less elastic. This typically results in spelt loaves spreading and not achieving good oven spring. That has been my experience with whole spelt. To try to counter this one can combine spelt with a stronger flour, reduce the hydration, bake in a pan or add vital wheat gluten. I’m sure there are other things one can do, but I tried three of these four things to see if I could bake a good 100% whole spelt loaf. I did alright, but think that more VWG might still be helpful.
