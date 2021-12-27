ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

A 200 GW solar year in 2022

By Corrine Lin, analyst, InfoLink
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s PV demand is expected to reach as high as 70 GW next year. InfoLink projects that global module demand will range between 196 GW and 212 GW, up more than 20% on 164 GW this year. In the meantime, the rising deployment of solar+storage will accelerate steady solar growth. On...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Spain to hold 500 MW renewables auction on April 6

Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has submitted the draft of the country's third renewable energy auction for public consultation. It is set to be held on April 6. Through the procurement exercise, the Spanish authorities aim to allocate 500MW of renewable energy capacity, including 200MW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: JinkoSolar to develop solar-to-hydrogen plants

China-based JinkoSolar, currently the world's largest solar panel manufacturer, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China’s petroleum giant Sinopec Star to jointly develop solar-to-hydrogen plants. “Sinopec Star plans to set up several industrial-scale solar-powered emissions-free hydrogen production facilities across the country, which will serve as proof of concept of solar hydrogen supplied from advanced solar technology be cost-competitive,” the companies wrote last week. According to JinkoSolar’s founder Kangping Chen, the collaboration could be the first-ever integration of next-generation N-type technology into solar hydrogen production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Solar#Solar Cell#Gw#Polysilicon
pv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries to acquire sodium-ion battery provider Faradion

India headquartered multinational Reliance Industries has continued its shopping spree in the renewable energy sector signing a binding agreement to acquire a 100% shareholding in UK-based sodium-ion specialist Faradion to the tune of GBP100 million (US$135 million). The Indian conglomerate’s solar unit will acquire 88.92% of the equity shares of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Zhonghuan further reduces PV wafer prices

Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has decreased the prices of most of its PV wafers, four weeks after having lowered the prices for the first time in several months. G1 products (158.75mm) were priced at RMB5.0 (US$0.78) per piece, down 0.97% from the beginning of December, while G12 products are 7.8% cheaper at RMB7.7. M6 (166mm) products saw their price decline 1% and are now sold at RMB4.9. The manufacturer also provided the price of its M10 (218mm) product for the second time, which is being offered at RMB8.31, up 7.9% from the beginning of December.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

AE Solar has granted solar panels to the Circo Crescer e Viver

Tier1 German Manufacturer of solar panels AE Solar has always had high Corporate social responsibility (CSR), trying to contribute to sustainable development as much as possible. Several months ago, the team has been visiting the Babilonia favela in Rio with Revolusolar, a non-governmental organization. Since the visit, AE Solar has decided to donate to local communities. Thanks to the local distributor Helte, AE Solar accomplished a project that will encourage the young generation to be energy-efficient, take care of our ecosystem and save the planet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
pv-magazine.com

Stepping UP in 2021: #4 Urban solar

Buildings are a major driver of emissions. Indeed, it has been calculated that buildings account for 32% of energy use and 19% of energy-related greenhouse gases in the form of heating, cooling, lighting, appliances, and machinery. In addition to the predicted billions of square meters of space that will be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Construction reported underway at 1GW of wind, solar, storage projects in Inner Mongolia

The development of massive renewables projects in China are adding storage and hydrogen electlysis, in an attempt to tackle curtailment. In announcing the commencement of 1GW of solar and wind projects in Inner Mongolia today, the Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. noted that by co-locating assets, it plans to “reduce the waste of wind and solar power resources.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

CPIA pushes back against US ban on solar imports from Xinjiang

China’s solar industry has condemned the adoption of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, calling it slander designed to help American companies compete in the booming sector. The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) argued there is no evidence of any forced labor in the region, which is home to about 50% of the world’s polysilicon production.
U.S. POLITICS
pv-magazine.com

Australia pours funding into advanced inverter capability batteries

Australia is looking to accelerate demonstration of advanced inverter capabilities on battery projects at scale as it continues to search for new ways to provide stability to the electricity system and enable the grid to operate with higher shares of intermittent renewables. Building on its previous investments in both grid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country. Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Brazil heads for a solar installation rush

On Aug. 18, a revised version of the 5829 law was approved by the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil. The new version of the proposed law was the result of a lengthy negotiation process. It aims to remove some of the grid-access privileges held by distributed-generation (DG) projects in Brazil. DG systems are currently exempt from grid charges when they benefit from Brazil’s current net-billing scheme. The scheme allows DG system owners to offset their energy bills with electricity generated on their rooftops and delivered to the grid. Law 5829 is now awaiting approval by the senate and is set to be published at the end of this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Stepping UP in 2021: #3 Sustainable electricity and corporates’ critical solar role

The market for corporate clean energy purchases – primarily solar and wind – skyrocketed to a record 23.7 GW in 2020, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF). Development over the past year has been particularly impressive, given the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing recessions. This underlines the increased appetite for sustainability in the business, consumer, and political realms with the falling costs of renewable electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese Industry Brief: Risen plans RMB44.65 billion for solar expansion along supply chain

Chinese PV company Risen announced on Monday plans to invest RMB44.65 billion (US$7 billion) in a capacity expansion of its entire supply chain from polysilicon to the execution of renewable energy power plants. The PV company signed an investment framework with the local government of Baotou City, Inner Mongolia to execute its plans. In terms of manufacturing, the goal is to invest RMB2.35 billion in four production projects, which would see with an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tons of silicon metal; RMB13.5 billion for an annual capacity of 150,000 metric tons of solar-grade polysilicon; a new N-type mono-crystalline ingot factory with an annual capacity of 10GW for an investment of RMB3 billion; and a PV module factory with a capacity of 3GW, for an investment of RMB600 million. Regarding its renewable energy plant plans, Risen has said it will invest RMB14 billion to install 3.5GW of solar PV farms and 1.6GW of wind power farms. Accompanying power storage plants will also be built alongside them. The company added that the investments in its manufacturing will be completed within four years, while investment in its power plants will depend on the market situation.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

aream Group expands solar portfolio

“The demand for green power is increasing and so is the demand for investment opportunities”, says Patrick Lemcke-Braselmann, aream managing director. “Here we can provide an attractive project for our investors.”. The 12 MWp portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects (the “Caravaca Project”) located in the municipality of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

PV module price index: The price spiral winds up

Even the few lower-capacity PV products still available in the market in 2021 – that is, below 300 W for 60/120 cells or 400 W for 72/144 cells – are now being traded at rates that are only acceptable in the most dire of circumstances. Given high historical feed-in tariffs, such terms are only tolerable for replacement of defective modules in existing plants. In new plants, panels with such low efficiencies – referred to here as mainstream modules – are scarcely viable.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Stepping UP in 2021: #2 Solar workers’ rights and leading by positive example

2021 saw increasing calls for supply chain transparency, including EU draft legislation published on corporate due diligence and accountability to improve upon the currently available voluntary measures, which have been described as largely ineffective. Meanwhile, in the first two months of 2021, leading European and U.S. trade associations and analysts...
LABOR ISSUES
pv-magazine.com

PV and energy storage expected to comprise 62% of US capacity additions 2022-23

In its latest release of Electric Monthly Update, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects 78GW of generating capacity additions in 2022 through 2023. A majority of the additions will be large-scale solar and energy storage projects, forecast to add 62% of the total figure at 49GW. These totals do not include capacity added by smaller-scale distributed rooftop solar project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy