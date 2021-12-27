ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING – Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco. An emailed statement said the...

