TV Series

Cobra Kai Season 4 Video Review

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai debuts on Netflix on Dec. 31, 2021. Review by Amelia Emberwing. This new season of...

www.ign.com

BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Season 2 — Which CSI Vet Might Return?

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS. Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama. As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.” TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Vanessa Rubio Teases Carmen's Future With Johnny in Season 4 (Exclusive)

One of the more interesting storylines of Cobra Kai Season 4 will be the relationship between Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) and Johnny (William Zabka). In Season 3 Carmen gets back together with Johnny after breaking up with him at the end of season 2. But is the couple still strong after Johnny spends time with Ali (Elisabeth Shue)? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Rubio who teased what will happen with Carmen and Johnny in the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 posters set the stage for All Valley showdown

We’re just under two weeks now from the arrival of Cobra Kai season 4 — why not celebrate with some of the latest posters?. If you’ve see any of the hype so far regarding the new season, then you know or less what we’re building up to at this point: An epic karate showdown like no other. In one corner, we’ve got the team-up of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are bringing their students together like never before. Meanwhile, in the other you’ve got Cobra Kai, led now by the one-two punch of John Kreese and Terry Silver, who will be a huge part of the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Cobra Kai' delivers plenty of new kicks with its twisty fourth season

"Cobra Kai" might not be the best show on TV, but few appear to have more fun playing with their formats, as this "Karate Kid" revival -- having received a major commercial boost from its migration to Netflix -- kicks off (literally) its fourth season. Each new round of episodes...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Thomas Ian Griffith Details Ralph Macchio Reunion in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see the return of Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. With Silver back in The Karate Kid story, this means Griffith is reunited with Ralph Macchio as the two worked together in The Karate Kid Part III. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffith explained how was it reuniting with Macchio ahead of the show's anticipated premiere this month.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai season 5: Creator Jon Hurwitz Shares New Update

Cobra Kai Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix at the end of this month, wrapping up the year with one of the best Netflix shows, but there's already some exciting news to share about Cobra Kai Season 5. Earlier this year, Netflix officially confirmed that Cobra Kai Season...
TV SERIES
Inverse

Cobra Kai Season 4 fixes a major problem with the Netflix karate series

Watching Cobra Kai requires a unique type of suspended disbelief. The karate being performed is technically possible ( unlike Marvel or The Matrix, no one has superpowers here). but the idea that scrawny high school students are the ones doing the flying kicks and throwing each other through windows feels unlikely at best.
TV SERIES
wjtn.com

An old adversary returns on season four of 'Cobra Kai'

An old adversary is slithering his way back to the All-Valley Karate Championship in season 4 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, the wildly popular continuation of the Karate Kid films. Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, has returned to the franchise after he was last seen tormenting Ralph Macchio’s...
TV SERIES
IGN

Squid Game Creator Is Already Talking to Netflix About a Season 3

Squid Game creator Hwang Gon-hyuk has confirmed that he’s already talking to Netflix about a second and third season of the hit Korean TV show. During an interview with Korean broadcaster KBS (via The Korean Times) the 50-year-old South Korean filmmaker revealed that Squid Game will likely be back.
TV SERIES
KGET

What shows, movies are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The 13 Best Horror Movies of 2021

This list contains spoilers for various entries. In a year where horror finally returned to multiplex screens, streamers proved they’re still here to share some screams. A Quiet Place II may have welcomed moviegoers back indoors with familiar sensations of thumping theater audio and the underfoot stickiness of dried soda soaked into ratty carpets. However, terror remained prominent across platforms from Netflix to Shudder. Horror’s always been about supporting both mainstream and independent avenues — that was easier to forget before lockdown delays.
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 premiere: Terry Silver, John Kreese reunite

The Cobra Kai season 4 premiere was enormously hyped and, because of that, we were of course hoping for awesome stuff across the board. Luckily, we got that courtesy of Terry Silver from the very start. Within this first episode, the Netflix series did a great job of establishing where...
TV SERIES
IGN

IGN UK Podcast #625: The Big 2022 Preview Show

On the eve of a new year, it's time to look ahead. Join Cardy, Alex, and Jesse as they go through all of the big games, films, and TV shows coming in 2022. There's a lot to be excited about so settle in. Why not let us know what you're...
TV SERIES

