Putt your best foot forward with this golf simulator on sale for Cyber Week

By DealPost Team
Macworld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnock a few swings off your game without ever leaving your living room with this golf simulator! TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is as close to an authentic golf game you can get without leaving the house, and for Cyber...

