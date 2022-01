PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a traveler or frequent flier, we have some words of wisdom — use your travel points…now! Your points may soon lose value and that may come with little-to-no warning. Some people rack up points, hoping to use them for a family vacation, save them for their next big flight, or just a fun getaway. But, if you use rewards points through airlines or a hotel, things could soon be changing. “Don’t be a points hoarder,” says Zach Griff. Griff knows points, he’s a senior reporter with the popular travel website The Points Guy. “They’re not...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO