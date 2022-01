Britain isn't what it used to be. Much of this green and pleasant land has been paved over, or farmed to within an inch of its life. Rivers and seashores have been polluted.But people are trying to change this through “rewilding” – the returning of land and sea to a more natural state – with pasture, golf courses and harbours among the areas being revitalised.Proponents say this is vital if the UK's ecosystems are to weather the climate crisis.And the process may help prevent carbon being released into the atmosphere in the first place, thanks to increased tree and...

U.K. ・ 13 HOURS AGO