ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'We can’t overstate her influence': Remembering bell hooks

By ELWOOD WATSON Syndicated Columnist
Imperial Valley Press Online
 4 days ago

That’s a statement from Imani Perry, distinguished professor of Black Studies at Princeton University, who deftly and accurately summed up the impact of cultural critic Gloria Jean Watkins, better known to most of the world as bell hooks. hooks, a revolutionary feminist voice, departed this Earth on Dec....

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
cambridgeday.com

Remembering our sister-friend bell hooks

Bell hooks, the prominent feminist scholars and author, died Wednesday at 69 in Kentucky. Time’s 100 Women of the Year for 2020 called our sister-friend a “rare rock star of a public intellectual.” She was also a friend to everyone she met. hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins and later took the pen name “bell hooks” from her great grandmother, Bell Blair Hooks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
flaglerlive.com

Teaching to Transgress: bell hooks Will Endure

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer, like bell hooks, and change the world with my words.
SOCIETY
thewestsidegazette.com

Here’s Why bell hooks Used Lowercase Letters For Her Name

The prolific author who was born Gloria Watkins died on Wednesday. Literature fans around the world were stunned to learn that acclaimed author and notable feminist bell hooks died on Wednesday at the age of 69 in her native Kentucky. Madame Noire re-ported that hooks’ cause of death was not immediately announced.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Conversation U.S.

bell hooks will never leave us – she lives on through the truth of her words

I was introduced to the work of bell hooks for the first time when I was 14 years old, sitting on my Nana’s porch, complaining about the mosquitoes and the heat. My Nana, who was probably frustrated by my endless complaints about being bored, stuck a copy of “Ain’t I A Woman” in my hand and told me just to “shut up and read.” I remember that summer because after I read that book, all we talked about was bell hooks and who she was and who I wanted to be. I said then that I wanted to be a writer,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecut.com

We’ll Never Be Done Learning From bell hooks

In her lifetime, the groundbreaking feminist theorist bell hooks authored over 40 books. hooks, who died this week at 69, was a prolific and incisive writer who examined race, class, gender, media and art across multiple genres, including literary criticism, children’s fiction, and memoirs. As a writer, teacher, and thinker, she was a pioneer of intersectional feminism, working to make space for Black and working women’s voices in a discourse of middle-class feminism that excluded them. Her work influenced a new generation of writers, giving them permission to write with joy, intimacy, and resistance. Most importantly, her work ensured there was a space for them. “I think of bell hooks as being pivotal to an entire generation of Black feminists who saw for the first time that they had license to call themselves Black feminists,” Kimberle Crenshaw, a Columbia law professor and a leading scholar in critical race theory, told the New York Times. “She was utterly courageous in terms of putting on paper thoughts that many of them have had in private.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imani Perry
Person
Bell Hooks
Person
Beyonce Knowles
TravelNoire

How The Diaspora Remembers The Late bell hooks

Bell hooks, an author, visionary, educator and fierce defender of a version of feminism that catered beyond the circle of white middle-class women, died on Wednesday 15 December 2021, age 69. hooks, who was renowned for her writings on radical love and visions of reimagined life for Black communities globally,...
SOCIETY
Grazia

bell hooks' 10 Best Quotes

All About Love, The Will To Change, Bone Black, Feminism Is For Everybody and Communion, are just a handful of the 30 acclaimed books bell hooks left behind when she passed away aged 69 this week. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, the author and feminist cultural critic published an insightful, inspiring...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BET

bell hooks Remembered: Who Is That in Mama’s House?

The first time I met bell hooks, I handed her a stack of books to sign. She signed one, teaching me that others’ expectations are just data to consider. I was a freshman at Howard University, and I don’t think I let myself know that she and I were both from Kentucky. A few months earlier, an administrator had asked me (on the mic and in front of the entire freshman class) if I’d traveled from Kentucky to Washington, DC by horse. I was trying to forget. bell hooks’ Black southern lilt was familiar when she asked, “You just brought all your books, huh?” She was staring at half of the contents of my Black Feminism starter pack.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Black People#Women Of Color#Black Studies#Princeton University#Black American#Northwestern University
arcamax.com

Commentary: bell hooks was a mighty fire

Bell hooks was one of the mighty fires in which I was forged, the first person to say I was a real writer, to tell me I had something urgent to share with the world. I had grown up with serious tutelage on all things race, class and gender, but bell taught me more: how to read, how to see, how to discern what lay beneath. bell was my mentor, my friend, my sister in struggle.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
wrtv.com

'America's most racist town' works to erase stains of hatred

A man kneels next to Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Harrison, Arkansas’ downtown business district. In his right hand, he has a painting easel as he uses his left hand to carefully paint the word “Tunica” between two bricks on the side of the building. The man paints...
HARRISON, AR
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
neworleanssun.com

America's white supremacy is a myth, and here's the proof

Asian women are now more successful than white men in the United States, shattering the progressives? narrative that the country is systemically racist. And the response of the left? To claim that Asians are actually white. According to a recent US Department of Labour report, Asian women out-earned white men...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy