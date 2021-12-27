'We can’t overstate her influence': Remembering bell hooks

In her lifetime, the groundbreaking feminist theorist bell hooks authored over 40 books. hooks, who died this week at 69, was a prolific and incisive writer who examined race, class, gender, media and art across multiple genres, including literary criticism, children’s fiction, and memoirs. As a writer, teacher, and thinker, she was a pioneer of intersectional feminism, working to make space for Black and working women’s voices in a discourse of middle-class feminism that excluded them. Her work influenced a new generation of writers, giving them permission to write with joy, intimacy, and resistance. Most importantly, her work ensured there was a space for them. “I think of bell hooks as being pivotal to an entire generation of Black feminists who saw for the first time that they had license to call themselves Black feminists,” Kimberle Crenshaw, a Columbia law professor and a leading scholar in critical race theory, told the New York Times. “She was utterly courageous in terms of putting on paper thoughts that many of them have had in private.”

