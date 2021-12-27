8mm memories in a digital age

Living in the digital age certainly has its perks. We are being spoiled with instant gratification that comes in many forms. We can now easily complete tasks by just a few clicks on our gadgets, we can easily communicate with friends and families living across the world as long as we have stable internet connection, and we don’t have to carry a bulky wallet around – all thanks to cashless payment systems. The science-fiction romantic drama, Her, which was directed by Spike Jonze (Where the Wild Things Are) shares a similar situation, as it tackles an alternate reality where artificial intelligence is very well integrated into peoples’ lives. The story follows Theodore Twombly, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), who develops a relationship with his intelligent virtual assistant, Samantha, who is voice acted by Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story). Here are five reasons why the film is even more relatable to the current digital age:

