Corporate world got under aesthetician’s skin

Anushka Kollengode plans to use her $500 award from the Ann Bancroft Foundation to market a mobile app she created for reducing waste and litter. The 16-year-old junior at Mayo High School in Rochester is one of 112 girls and teens around Minnesota awarded a grant as the foundation continues its work to nurture a new generation of women leaders. The St. Paul-based foundation has awarded the grants since its founding 24 years ago by legendary explorer and Minnesota native Ann Bancroft, the first woman to reach the North Pole by sled and foot. It's about dreams and taking chances, executive director Ethelind Kaba said of the awards. We caught up with Anushka during a recent school lunch break, where she shared more about her dream project.
Comments / 0