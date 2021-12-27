ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

P.E.O. program awards grants to WV women

By West Valley View Staff
West Valley View
 4 days ago

The P.E.O. Chapter DM of Litchfield Park awarded four P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education grants since the beginning of the pandemic to Cathy Roberts (Goodyear), Amanda Borchers (Goodyear), Jana Foley (Glendale) and Christie Creasy (Goodyear). The women have returned to study after being in...

www.westvalleyview.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Women’s Foundation of Mississippi awards more than $680K in grants

JACKSON, Miss. – The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announced on Monday that they awarded more than $680,000 in grants this year to fund programs that support women and girls across the state. They announced 2021 annual grant awards totaling $360,000 for eleven Mississippi-based programs. The investments fall in four of the priority areas identified by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
youthtoday.org

Food access, community and environmental health program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Food Access, Child/Youth Health, Community/Environmental Health,. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see...
CHARITIES
The Citizens Voice

Litter Hawk Youth Award Program

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is announcing the Litter Hawk Youth Award Program, a recognition program for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade, who complete a designated project specific to their grade level. Kids can participate individually or as part of a lesson initiated by schools, home-schools, scout troops, 4-H clubs, environmental clubs or other organized groups.
ADVOCACY
L'Observateur

SCC awarded ECOLAB grant

LAPLACE — St. Charles Catholic High School is a proud recipient of the ECOLAB 2021 Grant which is awarded to schools seeking to expand their technological and scientific offerings. The goal of this partnership is to encourage and reward creativity and innovation in the classroom. This is the ninth consecutive year that St. Charles Catholic High School is awarded the Visions for Learning Grant. This 2021 project is titled Expanding a Legacy of Innovation for a Post-Pandemic World.
LAPLACE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Missouri State
thelakemurraynews.net

Aflac awards $365,000 in grants

Aflac has awarded $365,000 in grants to 47 local nonprofits in its Spring and Fall 2021 grant cycles. Nonprofits receiving grants are working on projects that support health and well-being and education in communities throughout South Carolina. The selected organizations and their projects are:. Spring 2021 Grantees:. • Bridges of...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Mining Journal

Small business grants awarded

MARQUETTE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that communities across Michigan were awarded a total of about $1.1 million in grants aimed at supporting local small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development corporation’s Match on Main grant program. Upper Peninsula recipients included the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for the Ore Dock Brewing Company, and $25,000 for Superior Culture; the city of Houghton, $25,000, for Bruce Rundman, doing business as Good Times Music; and the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for Shilts Enterprises Inc., doing business as Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts. MEDC’s Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are a Certified Redevelopment Ready community.
MARQUETTE, MI
wgvunews.org

State awards nine workforce grants

Monday, Governor Whitmer signed legislation creating the $1 billion Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund financially assisting companies. The state also awarded nine workforce grants. Four of them supporting West Michigan programs. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity – also known as LEO - is working with employers...
Ironton Tribune

Grant award to be used for nursing scholarships

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Community and Technical College was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the King’s Daughters and Sons Foundation of Kentucky, Inc. This grant will be used to award nursing scholarships to ten students in ACTC’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program for two semesters per student.
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E O#Cottey College#P E O Sisterhood#Charity#The P E O Chapter Dm#The P E O Sisterhood#Iowa Wesleyan College#Peointernational Org
youthtoday.org

STEM education and learning improvement program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Education, STEM Education, Informal Learning, Research Deadline:. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
ADVOCACY
moodyonthemarket.com

Mendel Center Gets State Grant for Cultural Programs

The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College has been awarded a $21,000 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA). The Mendel Center is using the grant to support the presentation of its 2021-2022 season including the following events:. · Aureum: An Aerial & Acrobatic Adventure Tale...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WFMY NEWS2

NCDOR launches Business Recovery Grant Program for businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic put a strain on many Triad businesses. Now, the state of North Carolina is offering half a billion dollars in recovery grants to help eligible businesses. The North Carolina Department of Revenue put $500 million aside to help business owners who have suffered an economic loss of at least 20%.
GREENSBORO, NC
tncc.edu

Faculty-Staff Innovators Grants Help Range of Programs

Of three Faculty-Staff Innovators grants recently awarded, one went to the drone program. Recipients of the latest Faculty-Staff Innovators grants from the Thomas Nelson Educational Foundation vary greatly. One involves an academic program, another involves a workforce development program, and the third involves a program that helps students transition to college life.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ms.gov

Mississippi Arts Commission Awards RESCUE Grants and Mini-grants

JACKSON, MISS. – Dec. 21, 2021 – The Mississippi Arts Commission has awarded 23 RESCUE ARP Grants and 51 Mini-Grants to artists and organizations around the state. The RESCUE grants awarded were part of MAC’s second round of funding dedicated to providing relief to Mississippi’s arts sector during the continued economic impacts of COVID-19. RESCUE grants were made possible through American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts. MAC also awarded Mini-grants to eight organizations and 43 individual artists in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
West Valley View

Student Chronicles

Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@westvalleyview.com. Damon Reese of Goodyear was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Iowa Wesleyan University. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad. Criteria to be a part of IW’s dean’s list include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
GOODYEAR, AZ
tippnews.com

Two ACES Quality Management executives selected by MPA Magazine for its annual Elite Women Awards program

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced Amanda Phillips, executive vice president of compliance, and Sharon Reichhardt, executive vice president of operations, have been selected by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) in its 2021 Elite Women Awards program.
BUSINESS
californianewswire.com

Mid America Mortgage COO Jemma Pachiano selected by Mortgage Professional America in its 2021 Elite Women Awards Program

ADDISON, Texas, Dec 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today Jemma Pachiano has been honored as an Elite Woman by industry publication, Mortgage Professional America (MPA). The MPA 2021 Elite Women Award seeks to honor outstanding women in the mortgage and housing industry.
ADDISON, TX
southsoundbiz.com

City of Tacoma Awards Grant Funds as Part of New Restaurant Retrofit Rebate Program

The City of Tacoma's Community and Economic Development Department has awarded nine businesses up to $11,000 in grants each to reimburse costs they incurred installing permanent or semi-permanent outdoor seating as part of their participation in Tacoma’s Curbside Café and Marketplace Pilot Program. The new Restaurant Retrofit Rebate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy