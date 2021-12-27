P.E.O. program awards grants to WV women

MARQUETTE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that communities across Michigan were awarded a total of about $1.1 million in grants aimed at supporting local small businesses through the Michigan Economic Development corporation’s Match on Main grant program. Upper Peninsula recipients included the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for the Ore Dock Brewing Company, and $25,000 for Superior Culture; the city of Houghton, $25,000, for Bruce Rundman, doing business as Good Times Music; and the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, $25,000, for Shilts Enterprises Inc., doing business as Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts. MEDC’s Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are a Certified Redevelopment Ready community.

