Community voices: A religion is born

Interesting article in the newspaper Dec. 15, “What’s your religion? In U.S. a common reply is ‘None.’” The article indicated many have no religion and have left their religion for one reason or another. And yet we wonder why there is so much hatred, violence, assaults and bloodshed? When parents fail to raise their children and teach/train them according to the morals of most religious beliefs, is it any wonder we are facing all this hatred throughout the world? Proverbs 22:6 says, ”Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Children are not getting the training of being kind, one to another. And another scripture says, “The rod and reproof give wisdom: but a child left to himself bringeth his mother to shame,” Proverbs 29:15. The only way to get out of this dilemma we are in is for parents to be more selfless and train their children in the way they should. But are we past the point of no return?

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO