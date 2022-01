Ridgewood NJ, Christmas Tree Pickup – The Parks Division will be picking up Christmas trees, with a Tuesday/Eastside and Thursday/Westside pattern with trees being picked up on the Eastside of the Village curbside, not in the street on Tuesdays, January 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th. Trees will then be picked up on the Westside of the Village curbside, not in the street on Thursdays, January 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th. Please remove all ornaments and lights from the Christmas trees and do not place the tree in a plastic bag.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO