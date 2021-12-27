ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Watch the Webb Space Telescope Liftoff on Ariane 5 Rocket [Video]

By European Space Agency (ESA)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Webb Space Telescope lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, at 13:20 CET on December 25 on its exciting mission to unlock...

Digital Trends

Check out these jaw-dropping space images from 2021

Astonishing technological advancements in recent decades have allowed NASA to send an increasing number of spacecraft to far-off places, enabling earthlings to explore everything from planets and stars to entire galaxies and even black holes. Having the International Space Station orbiting our own planet also allows for science research in unique conditions, conducted by the first generation of humans to live and work in space.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A NASA Astrophysicist Explains Why The James Webb Space Telescope Looks Like a Honeycomb

After 25 years of planning, nearly $10 billion in funding, and meticulous work, NASA finally launched its next-generation space observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), on Christmas day. JWST is now embarking on a six-month trip before it can begin its science mission and start to conduct routine science operations to peer deep into the distant cosmos.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Stunning Video Shows Our Last Glimpse Of JWST Before It Heads Into Deep Space

This is the glorious moment the JWST parts ways with the rocket that launched it to space. Savor the picture, it's the last image we'll ever get of the telescope itself. The JWST – the largest, most expensive, and most powerful space telescope ever created – was launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on December 25 after countless delays and setbacks. The European Space Agency (ESA) has now released a real-time video of the instrument's separation from the Ariane 5 launch vehicle and the subsequent solar array deployment, a maneuver that occurred just under 30 minutes after its launch.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why the James Webb Space Telescope's sunshield deployment takes so long

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is three days into the deployment of its massive sunshield — and it still has about three days to go. The $10 billion Webb launched on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) to seek out heat signals from the early universe. To pick up these faint signals, the observatory's optics and instruments must be kept extremely cold, and that's where the sunshield comes in.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
James Webb Space Telescope’s Aft Momentum Flap Deployed

Shortly after 9 a.m. EST today (December 30, 2021), the Webb team completed deployment of the observatory’s aft momentum flap. In a process that took about eight minutes, engineers released the flap’s hold-down devices, and a spring brought the flap into its final position. The aft momentum flap...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
dailygalaxy.com

“A Wider Net for Life?” TRAPPIST-1 Star System is the Ultimate James Webb Space Telescope Target

We are on the cusp of a new epoch in the search for life beyond Earth. Sun-like stars represent just 15 percent of all stars in the Milky Way. And nearly half of those have binary star companions that suppressed the formation of planets. The search for Earth analogs around single, solar-type stars therefore covers a nearly insignificant fraction of all the outcomes in nature.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

What NASA’s 10 billion dollar space telescope is hoping to find

The James Webb Space Telescope, recently launched by NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, is an incredible piece of kit. According to NASA, its origami-style construction includes a mirror which consists of 18 segments made of ultra-lightweight beryllium. It has a huge sunshield the size of a tennis court which consists of five layers to keep the telescope safe from the intense heat of the sun. And it is armed with four instruments, both cameras and spectrometers, which are super sensitive and can pick up the faintest of signals from space. They work in the infrared wavelength, allowing the telescope to peer through clouds of dust which would obscure its view if it looked in the visible light wavelength.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Engineers Release Webb Space Telescope Sunshield Covers

Webb’s engineers have released and rolled up the sunshield covers that protected the thin layers of Webb’s sunshield during launch. After the team electrically activated release devices to release the covers, they executed commands to roll the covers up into a holding position, exposing Webb’s sunshield membranes to space for the first time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc17news.com

NASA will launch mission to an unexplored world in 2022

Some of the most exciting space missions are ready to kick off in 2022. This year, expect the first images and science results from the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope, see a new mission launch to study an unexplored world and watch a NASA spacecraft deliberately crash into an asteroid’s moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Due to Precision Launch, NASA Says Webb Space Telescope’s Fuel Likely To Last Way More Than 10 Years

After a successful launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on December 25, and completion of two mid-course correction maneuvers, the Webb team has analyzed its initial trajectory and determined the observatory should have enough propellant to allow support of science operations in orbit for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime. (The minimum baseline for the mission is five years.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

