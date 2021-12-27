ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Sonya Fischer provides independent, strong voice

By Tom Feely
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcYPJ_0dWY7ZWZ00 Budget Committee member Tom Feely: Do I think that my $250 contribution would make her take my side on any given issue? No, I do not.

This newspaper on Dec. 12 published Brian Fitzgerald's opinion comments on news reports of a discipline case. He criticized county commissioners' oversight of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, which is under the authority of another independently elected county official.

State law has many provisions governing the public-safety employee he mentions, not just the collective bargaining unit agreement. I know from my past career experience that this is a complicated area of the law, and one that for which I would not just rely on "past reporting" as he does.

I would like to focus on the fact that Mr. Fitzgerald wonders if a $250 campaign contribution from the Clackamas County sheriff and district attorney would impede a commissioner's objectiveness when it comes to police oversight.

I too made a $250 contribution to Commissioner Fischer's campaign. I contributed to her because I have worked with her on the Clackamas County Budget Committee since her election and have been impressed with her performance. She is a strong and articulate voice for those in Clackamas County whose voices are not often heard. She also shows by her personal behavior that she is respectful and considerate to those who come before the commission. Do I think that my contribution would make Commissioner Fischer take my side on any given issue? No, I do not. She doesn't work that way. I contributed to her because she is informed and makes good decisions for the residents of Clackamas County. To think I could influence her one way or another for my contribution is comical.

Clackamas County needs Sonya Fischer's independent and strong voice. Join me in supporting her. She has earned it.

Tom Feely is a Gladstone resident and a member of the Clackamas County Budget Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Retiring South Fork manager proud of 'many accomplishments'

John D. Collins: It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionalsI have had the honor of working for the South Fork Water Board for the past 37 years. I began my career with South Fork as a treatment plant operator and worked through my way through the positions of senior plant operator, plant supervisor and, for the past 18 years, I have served as the general manager/CEO. Over the many years of my career, it has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionals that truly understand the critical mission of providing...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Happy Valley development proposal endangers public health

Ryan Founds: Proposed industrial complex would ruin our land values and potentially contaminate groundwater wells.Citizens of my neighborhood were at the Dec. 7 Happy Valley City Council meeting to speak out against a proposed industrial complex on Southeast Armstrong Circle that would ruin our land values, potentially contaminate groundwater wells, destroy grazing and nesting grounds for migratory geese and pollute the neighborhood. Mayor Tom Ellis told more than 20 people there that the city knows of no plans or proposals for the area and that it's only a hypothetical development. As soon as Mayor Ellis said that, he invited...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City building official retires early amid investigation

Mike Roberts says his expedited retirement is due to benefits, health and the unexpectedly quick sale of his Gladstone house.Oregon City is losing another senior employee with the expedited retirement of Mike Roberts as the city's building official at the end of 2021. Within cities, building officials are powerful positions with some leeway for interpreting rules. Roberts served for nearly eight years in the top position for determining buildings' compliance with Oregon City codes, in some cases mandating new permit applications or condemnation when his team finds that structures are out of compliance. Roberts, 58, said he was able to...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classes. Are you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend?. Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Gladstone, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Clackamas Review

Letter: Patrick Stein inspires by limiting campaign contributions

Milwaukie resident: Candidate understands that a governor beholden to special interests cannot put their constituents firstLike many other Oregonians, I've been frustrated with the problems our state faces as well as the lack of effective plans to address them. I see the dysfunction and inability of local elected officials to make meaningful headway on issues I care about because of the political machine that drives them. That machine runs on cash and is driven by the same insiders and operatives — on both sides of the aisle — that have been calling the shots for decades. When I saw that...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Lesley Townsend celebrates 50 years at Milwaukie hospital

Providence foundation executive director has held various titles during her career at medical centerIn her 50 years working at Milwaukie's only hospital, Lesley Townsend has held many titles, but when you ask her the role she is most proud of, she'll simply say, "community member." Currently, Townsend serves as the executive director of the Providence Milwaukie Foundation, but her journey with the community hospital started in her teenage years when she was hired as a filing aide at Dwyer Memorial Hospital. "While my first job filing records wasn't particularly exciting, I found the atmosphere of the hospital and the community...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Gladstone's Matt Tracy walks out of meeting saying 'I'm done'

City councilor says he's now 'weighing options' after publicly announcing resignation. Gladstone Councilor Matt Tracy announced his resignation two weeks after the release of a leak investigation report into who may have obtained some of the public records associated with the city's administrator's complaint against him, then he decided not to follow through with a promised resignation letter.
GLADSTONE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Santa survives COVID, moves to Oregon City

After 62 days in the hospital, Keith McDonley, 34, is happy to spread holiday cheerKeith McDonley, known as Milwaukie Santa for the past 11 years, has become the Oregon City Santa this year. McDonley said he was hospitalized with COVID-19 on July 4 and intubated on his 34th birthday on July 22. After 62 days in the hospital, he was released in a wheelchair and on oxygen in September. "I wasn't sure if I'd be able to continue my Christmas magic for the community, as I was barely able to climb stairs or stand on my own when I was...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Gregory: We need Blumenauer's Better Kidney Care Act

Leslie Gregory of Sellwood is a physician assistant with more than 20 years of experience, a U.S. Navy veteran, a mother of two and a founder of the Right To Health.When America took unprecedented steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic, people across the nation watched as the most vulnerable groups of patients struggled to get by. Patients with underlying health conditions felt the harshest blow from the pandemic, and few in Oregon have been hit as hard as dialysis patients. According to numbers released earlier this year, 20 percent of the Oregonians who died due to COVID-19 during the first...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Patridge: Neither rain, sleet nor political divisions should block postal reforms

Jamie Partridge of Portland is part of Postal Workers United. He delivered mail in Northeast Portland for 25 years and served many years as a Letter Carriers' union officer.Who hasn't heard about mail delays, price hikes, cuts and closures of mail facilities? Who hasn't seen the mail carriers out after dark? Who hasn't experienced (or know someone who's experienced) late arrival of crucial medicines or late delivery of credit card or rent payment? Official postal service reports show a yearly net loss. We are told that the slow mail and price rises are needed to stem the red ink. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Bonamici, childcare providers talk gaps in Build Back Better

Some advocates aren't satisfied even as it remains far from clear the bill can win Senate moderates' support. It's no secret that Oregon is in desperate need of bolstered childcare. Every single county in the Beaver State was deemed a childcare desert for infants and toddlers in a 2012 Oregon State University report, long before COVID-19 put the issue on the forefront. Childcare providers and advocates say the problem has only worsened in recent years. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici reiterated this point during her quarterly Oregon Child Care Advisory Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 13. "I want to say...
BEAVER, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County submits $189M courthouse construction plan

Oregon Judicial Department will finalize funding request for submission to state legislators in JanuaryA report detailing Clackamas County's unique proposal for continuing development on a new courthouse was submitted this week to the Oregon Judicial Department for final review before it is presented to the Oregon Legislature in January 2022. OJD and county staff jointly drafted the report at the state's request, intending to clarify a proposed method for operating and maintaining a courthouse intended to serve a county population that has grown over eight times since the current facility was built. The Board of County Commissioners on May 5...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Pamplin Media Group partners with journalism students

Consider making end-of-year gift to Clackamas Community College Foundation to boost efforts of interns to work at professional newspapers. Readers of this newspaper have an opportunity to make tax-deductible, end-of-year gifts to the Clackamas Community College Foundation, providing CCC students with more opportunities to begin careers in professional journalism. Though...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley resident: Deputy's conviction is a campaign issue

Brian Fitzgerald: Until incumbents renounce bobcat bailout, I will continue to vigorously oppose their reelection.Incumbent Clackamas County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are up for reelection in May. Fischer is a Democrat, and Savas is a Republican. The instinctual response to these races is partisan identification. We all run to our ideological silos, closing our hearts and minds to new information. Rubberstamp votes for either candidate are destructive to our republic. I have been guilty of hyper-partisanship in the past. As a registered Democrat, I implicitly trust the policy positions of Commissioner Fischer. She has bold initiatives to assist...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

EMILIYâ€™S List throws support behind Kotek

National political group is ready to raise big money for House speaker's run for governorA group that gave Gov. Kate Brown $800,000 in her 2018 re-election bid has endorsed House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, for governor in 2022. EMILY's List, a Washington, D.C., organization that advocates for progressive women candidates, said early Friday, Dec. 10, that Kotek was their candidate to succeed Brown as the next governor. "Tina Kotek is a proven fighter for opportunity and justice," Laphonza Butler, EMILY's List president wrote in statement announcing the endorsement. EMILY's List is a acronym for "Early Money Is Like Yeast," comparing...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone report finds 'no definitive evidence,' costs thousands

Mystery remains about who leaked public records detailing administrator's complaint against City Councilor Matt TracyGladstone officials are paying an investigator more than $7,000 to produce a report finding "no definitive evidence indicating that anyone in particular" leaked public documents marked "confidential" to a citizen. Jill Goldsmith of Workplace Solutions NW will receive at least $7,100 to produce the leak investigation report, but the final billing is still to be determined, and the billing so far only covers the investigator's work through September. The city agreed to pay the investigator $250 per hour, plus expenses, to research how Bill Osburn, who...
POLITICS
Clackamas Review

Letter: Congress, don't limit ability to invest in research

Jordan Miller of Oregon City: Lawmakers should be focused on solutions that truly put money back into patients' pocketsCurrently, Congress is working to find a way to lower the costs of prescription medications. And while I am happy that they are addressing this important issue, their current approach worries me. Under their proposed Medicare negotiation, politicians would be able to set the prices of prescription medications. While this measure could save some patients money at the pharmacy counter, the bill could have negative impacts on Americans across the country. By fixing the prices of prescription medications, Congress will effectively limit...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: ODOT's steamrolling of citizen input brings us together

Joe K. Meyer: Political common ground can found in the all-but-certain implementation of tolling on I-205.It's no secret that my personal ideology falls left-of-center on the U.S. political spectrum. There are ideas I have heard from my more conservative neighbors that I don't agree with, and I know that the opposite is true as well. That is the nature of a free-thinking society, and the media makes such ideological differences well-known to its consumers. But there is also common ground to be found in certain local topics; and one of these, apparently, is the all-but-certain implementation of tolling on I-205....
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamette Park Boat Ramp closes for foreseeable future

Oregon City officials determine closure will be permanent until potential realignment, possible relocation.In December, Oregon City announced the permanent closure of the city's Clackamette Park Boat Ramp to motorized vehicles and boat trailers due to safety concerns. A temporary closure was in effect since October, but city officials have determined that this closure will be permanent until potential realignment and possible relocation can be identified through another public process. An underwater inspection in October showed a deficit in material key to the structural integrity of the boat ramp. City officials aim to reduce the potential for property damage and...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
982
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy