ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County's best girls swimmers get after it in 2021-22

By Miles Vance
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4NBG_0dWY7WsO00 Check out our previews of the girls swim teams at 11 Clackamas County high schools.

The best high school girls swimmers in Clackamas County are back in the pool.

Less than six months after the end of the pandemic-abbreviated 2021 spring season, they're working hard, improving, racing and enjoying the return to full regular seasons, and later, traditional district and state championships.

That is definitely the case for the varsity girls teams at Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Oregon City, West Linn, Clackamas, Nelson, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone.

Read more about each team's 2021-22 prospects below.

Three Rivers League

Lake Oswego

Head coach: Geoffrey Marsden

2021-22 outlook: "I have a good feeling about this year's team. We have some new faces that will bring a lot of energy to the team along with some returning leadership and speed." — Geoffrey Marsden

League contenders: Tualatin, Tigard, West Linn, Canby

Top swimmers: Senior Olivia Andersen, junior Dylan Gustaff, sophomore Addison Smith, freshman AnneMarie Vlaic, sophomore Isabelle Yoon.

Lakeridge

Head coach: Brigitte Stacey Dennett

2021-22 outlook: "We have a fantastic group of girls that have come back this year, as well as a group of new swimmers that have come out to join us. We are excited about their enthusiasm, talent, desire to learn and their work ethic in the pool and weight room." — Brigitte Stacey Dennett

League contenders: Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, West Linn

Top swimmers: Senior Rachel Barba, sophomore Munroe Blem, sophomore Ella Ferguson, freshman Ava McDowell, junior Riley McDowell, junior Sophie Robinson, junior Mia Stonelake.

Oregon City

Head coach: Bryan Watt

2021-22 outlook: "(We're) looking forward to a great season where we can compete in district as well as state." — Bryan Watt

League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge

Top swimmers: Senior Michelle Vu, sophomore Allie Hayes, junior Ashlyn Watt, freshman Hailey Grotjohn.

West Linn

Head coach: Tom Weltchek

2021-22 outlook: "It is our intention to work hard together and … send competitors to state for some form of championship, whether it be individuals or as a team." — Tom Weltchek

League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Tualatin

Top swimmers: Senior Anna Boyer, junior Kaitlyn Rumsey, sophomore Sophia Pulaski, junior Krista Golgotiu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsFGD_0dWY7WsO00

Mt. Hood Conference

Clackamas

Head coaches: Jenn Jervis, Allen Larson

2021-22 outlook: "We have great seniors and some wonderful upcoming talent. However, our school split with … Nelson really took a hit on our depth. We went from a team (combined) of 80+ to 40." — Jenn Jervis

League contenders: David Douglas, Nelson

Top swimmers: Senior Mia Smith, senior Kayla Magura, senior Ameiya Chan, sophomore Mia Aberle, sophomore Riley Meyer, freshman Amelia Keliher.

Nelson

Head coach: Sam Nelson

2021-22 outlook: "(I'm a) first-year coach, so (I'm) still gauging the competition." — Sam Nelson

League contenders: David Douglas, Barlow, Clackamas, Central Catholic

Top swimmers: Junior Hannah Sharp, junior Amelia Eubanks.

Northwest Oregon Conference

La Salle

Head coach: Stacey Crockett

2021-22 outlook: "The girls could be a dominant force in the NWOC with experienced club swimmers backed up by a large, skilled team." — Manager Paul Collins

League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville

Top swimmers: Freshman Kayla Chapman, senior Meiruh Tengsico, freshman Rowan Mozena, sophomore Gabby Wolfe, sophomore Rachel Yaskovic, senior Mary Loeb, junior Lilly Tiller, freshman Caitlin Keehler, freshman Kari Yatsushiro, freshman Maya Crimin.

Milwaukie

Head coaches: Kelsey Balint, Mark Bentz

2021-22 outlook: "We are excited to have a growing team of new swimmers. This is the biggest team MHS has had in many years and we look forward to growing our program." — Kelsey Balint

League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville

Top swimmers: Senior Alice Pagnoni, freshman Helen Beecher, junior Skylar Stowers, Alice Pagoni.

Putnam

Head coach: Steffany Bixby

2021-22 outlook: "As it's my first year being the head coach, it's a growing year for all of us. We have amazing swimmers in the pool and out, and because of this, I know we'll have a great season no matter what." — Steffany Bixby

League contenders: La Salle

Top swimmers: Sophomore Ruby Bentz, senior Janiece Cappoen, freshman Keely Merten, freshman Eleanor Wright.

Wilsonville

Head coach: Deb Mandeville

2021-22 outlook: "Our girls are looking forward to another great year despite the loss of our great breaststroker Abby Maoz to graduation. We have the talent to take both individuals to state as well as relays." — Deb Mandeville

League contenders: Wilsonville, La Salle

Top Swimmers: Senior Riley Lawler, senior Caitlin Jew, freshman Gabby Maoz, junior Helena Jones, senior Olivia Parry, sophomore Shelby Widman.

Tri-Valley Conference

Gladstone

Head coach: Charlotte DeBaltzo

2021-22 outlook: "We have as many new swimmers on the team as returning swimmers. We are practicing in a new location, and with more space and new swimmers, we have the potential to build a strong team." — Charlotte DeBaltzo

League contenders: La Grande, Catlin Gabel

Top swimmers: Senior Alexa Armenta, junior Isabella Rizzuti.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

West Linn's Warmenhoven, Wilsonville's Edmiston named volleyball POYs

Local Class 6A, 5A, 4A volleyball players have been honored with all-state recognition.They soared higher. They hit harder, served more aces and passed better than anyone else. And in response, they — Oregon's best high school volleyball players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season. Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A. CLASS 6A Player...
Clackamas Review

Class 6A, 5A, 4A football players honored with all-state recognition

See the best of the best in 2021 football from 11 Clackamas County high schools.They are the best. They ran the fastest, hit the hardest and scored the most. And in response, they — Oregon's best high school football players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season. See the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A. CLASS 6A Offensive Player...
Clackamas Review

La Salle's Mizael Harris named Class 5A boys soccer Player of the Year

See the best of the best in 2021 boys soccer from 11 Clackamas County high schools.They stuck it in the back of the net. They took it away from their opponents and they passed it beautifully. And in response, they — Oregon's best high school boys soccer players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season. See the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A,...
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas, Oregon City leaders look forward to 2022

Thank you to the many community representatives who responded with thoughtful and inspiring wordsNear the end of 2021, we asked leaders throughout North Clackamas and Oregon City to provide community newspaper readers with a statement on "What are you looking forward to in 2022?" Thank you to the many people who responded with thoughtful and inspiring words. Tim Cook, Clackamas Community College president There are many things I'm looking forward to in 2022, including seeing more live theater, music and sporting events. However, I'm most excited to see more students on campus learning from our excellent faculty and staff at...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Sports#Geoffrey Marsden League#Bryan Watt League
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas 'little drum line that could' heading to regionals

Formed in late 2000s, Kingsmen Thunder is the only competitive percussion group in areaRex Putnam High School's Kingsmen Thunder Drum Line is up and running again this year and taking the next step to travel to regional competitions on March 12 in California. Oak Grove students are fundraising to offset their cost of traveling to regional competitions, about $900 a person. With no district funding going to this program, they are only supported by fundraising and grant-writing. Formed in the late 2000s, Kingsmen Thunder is the only competitive percussion group in North Clackamas School District or surrounding districts....
Clackamas Review

Lake Oswego dancers win 10th straight Large Pom title

Lakers, along with dancers from 31 other teams, competed in the DDCA Category Championships.You could almost feel it. After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns of society and sports, the state's best high school dancers got back on the floor for the DDCA Category Championships on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Sherwood High School. In total, 32 teams performed 62 routines at the DDCA event, with winners and runners-up (or those earning a score of at least 13.6 at a local competition) qualifying for the DDCA Category Championships. Individual athletes may also qualify to compete in...
Clackamas Review

Oregon City artist dies after receiving Grand Ronde honors

Dorothy Vandiver, 98, donated large work to recognize tribal purchase of Willamette Falls siteDorothy Vandiver, 98, died last month after recently fulfilling her wish to donate one of her large-scale paintings to the tribe that purchased the former paper mill property near Willamette Falls. Vandiver, who died on Nov. 7 while in hospice care at McLoughlin Place in Oregon City, had her dream fulfilled Feb. 2, 2020, when the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde accepted her donation of "Flute Player," a Native American-inspired diptych painted on two 88-by-82-inch canvases. During the ceremony, Grand Ronde Tribal Council Vice Chair Chris...
Clackamas Review

Oak Grove park fence could receive fines from state

Private property owners who block Willamette shoreline access say they want to prevent illegal activitiesAs more people are building homes along the Willamette River, there's confusion about what is considered private property versus the public's right to use waterways. KOIN 6 News previously reported an exclusive story about a fence that a property owner built on the sandbank down into the Willamette River in Oak Grove. "The Willamette River is a public river and belongs to everybody to enjoy," said Ali Ryan Hansen with the Oregon Department of State Lands. The state said this fence in particular is illegal because...
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
982
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy