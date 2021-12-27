Clackamas County's best girls swimmers get after it in 2021-22

Check out our previews of the girls swim teams at 11 Clackamas County high schools.

The best high school girls swimmers in Clackamas County are back in the pool.

Less than six months after the end of the pandemic-abbreviated 2021 spring season, they're working hard, improving, racing and enjoying the return to full regular seasons, and later, traditional district and state championships.

That is definitely the case for the varsity girls teams at Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Oregon City, West Linn, Clackamas, Nelson, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone.

Read more about each team's 2021-22 prospects below.

Three Rivers League

Lake Oswego

Head coach: Geoffrey Marsden

2021-22 outlook: "I have a good feeling about this year's team. We have some new faces that will bring a lot of energy to the team along with some returning leadership and speed." — Geoffrey Marsden

League contenders: Tualatin, Tigard, West Linn, Canby

Top swimmers: Senior Olivia Andersen, junior Dylan Gustaff, sophomore Addison Smith, freshman AnneMarie Vlaic, sophomore Isabelle Yoon.

Lakeridge

Head coach: Brigitte Stacey Dennett

2021-22 outlook: "We have a fantastic group of girls that have come back this year, as well as a group of new swimmers that have come out to join us. We are excited about their enthusiasm, talent, desire to learn and their work ethic in the pool and weight room." — Brigitte Stacey Dennett

League contenders: Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, West Linn

Top swimmers: Senior Rachel Barba, sophomore Munroe Blem, sophomore Ella Ferguson, freshman Ava McDowell, junior Riley McDowell, junior Sophie Robinson, junior Mia Stonelake.

Oregon City

Head coach: Bryan Watt

2021-22 outlook: "(We're) looking forward to a great season where we can compete in district as well as state." — Bryan Watt

League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge

Top swimmers: Senior Michelle Vu, sophomore Allie Hayes, junior Ashlyn Watt, freshman Hailey Grotjohn.

West Linn

Head coach: Tom Weltchek

2021-22 outlook: "It is our intention to work hard together and … send competitors to state for some form of championship, whether it be individuals or as a team." — Tom Weltchek

League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Tualatin

Top swimmers: Senior Anna Boyer, junior Kaitlyn Rumsey, sophomore Sophia Pulaski, junior Krista Golgotiu.

Mt. Hood Conference

Clackamas

Head coaches: Jenn Jervis, Allen Larson

2021-22 outlook: "We have great seniors and some wonderful upcoming talent. However, our school split with … Nelson really took a hit on our depth. We went from a team (combined) of 80+ to 40." — Jenn Jervis

League contenders: David Douglas, Nelson

Top swimmers: Senior Mia Smith, senior Kayla Magura, senior Ameiya Chan, sophomore Mia Aberle, sophomore Riley Meyer, freshman Amelia Keliher.

Nelson

Head coach: Sam Nelson

2021-22 outlook: "(I'm a) first-year coach, so (I'm) still gauging the competition." — Sam Nelson

League contenders: David Douglas, Barlow, Clackamas, Central Catholic

Top swimmers: Junior Hannah Sharp, junior Amelia Eubanks.

Northwest Oregon Conference

La Salle

Head coach: Stacey Crockett

2021-22 outlook: "The girls could be a dominant force in the NWOC with experienced club swimmers backed up by a large, skilled team." — Manager Paul Collins

League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville

Top swimmers: Freshman Kayla Chapman, senior Meiruh Tengsico, freshman Rowan Mozena, sophomore Gabby Wolfe, sophomore Rachel Yaskovic, senior Mary Loeb, junior Lilly Tiller, freshman Caitlin Keehler, freshman Kari Yatsushiro, freshman Maya Crimin.

Milwaukie

Head coaches: Kelsey Balint, Mark Bentz

2021-22 outlook: "We are excited to have a growing team of new swimmers. This is the biggest team MHS has had in many years and we look forward to growing our program." — Kelsey Balint

League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville

Top swimmers: Senior Alice Pagnoni, freshman Helen Beecher, junior Skylar Stowers, Alice Pagoni.

Putnam

Head coach: Steffany Bixby

2021-22 outlook: "As it's my first year being the head coach, it's a growing year for all of us. We have amazing swimmers in the pool and out, and because of this, I know we'll have a great season no matter what." — Steffany Bixby

League contenders: La Salle

Top swimmers: Sophomore Ruby Bentz, senior Janiece Cappoen, freshman Keely Merten, freshman Eleanor Wright.

Wilsonville

Head coach: Deb Mandeville

2021-22 outlook: "Our girls are looking forward to another great year despite the loss of our great breaststroker Abby Maoz to graduation. We have the talent to take both individuals to state as well as relays." — Deb Mandeville

League contenders: Wilsonville, La Salle

Top Swimmers: Senior Riley Lawler, senior Caitlin Jew, freshman Gabby Maoz, junior Helena Jones, senior Olivia Parry, sophomore Shelby Widman.

Tri-Valley Conference

Gladstone

Head coach: Charlotte DeBaltzo

2021-22 outlook: "We have as many new swimmers on the team as returning swimmers. We are practicing in a new location, and with more space and new swimmers, we have the potential to build a strong team." — Charlotte DeBaltzo

League contenders: La Grande, Catlin Gabel

Top swimmers: Senior Alexa Armenta, junior Isabella Rizzuti.